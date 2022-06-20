Waste Management : WM EEO-1 DATA

5 ESG-Data Center

Environment 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO2e)

Our 2021 carbon footprint includes a full year of emissions from Advanced Disposal Services (ADS), an acquisition completed on October 30, 2020, while our 2020 carbon footprint includes only two months of ADS emissions. Most of the increase in emissions in 2021 is due to the acquisition.

Scope 1

Landfill 13,633,140 14,536,271 13,965,549 14,602,131 15,299,582 Collection Fleet 1,345,898 1,321,914 1,209,237 1,019,617 1,171,967 Other Energy Use 710,955 413,959 449,846 461,473 503,775 Total Scope 1 15,689,993 16,272,144 15,624,632 16,083,220 16,975,323

The methodology used to calculate landfill emissions relies on multiple variables to estimate annual emissions, such as the amount of methane collected, and the tons and categories of waste received. The methodology relies on tons of waste that is in place as of January 1st of each year to estimate emissions for the rest of the reporting year, and therefore is not synchronized with other operational information or data in the reporting year, which runs from January through December.

Scope 2-Purchased Electricity

Location Based 244,828 246,091 238,341 236,151 257,188 Market Based 244,828 246,091 238,341 236,151 182,885

Location Based reflects emissions from total electricity consumption. In 2021, WM retired Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocal Accounting Standard, reflected in the Scope 2 Market Based emissions.

Scope 3

Purchased Goods & Services 470,255 428,823 1,610,356 1,515,191 1,136,734 Capital Goods 7,962,954 8,348,931 1,338,238 1,372,479 1,613,209 Fuel & Energy-Related Activities - - - 423,504 325,520 Business Travel 20,545 19,693 20,672 9,037 9,266 Employee Commuting 208,391 215,288 221,200 177,563 199,333 Upstream Leased Assets - - 285 2,813 7,918 Downstream Leased Assets 1,934 2,409 1,716 1,250 1,163 Investments - 30,228 19,198 1,157 1,108 Use of Sold Products - - - - 823 Downstream Transport 317 363 - - 62,668 Total Scope 3 8,665,586 9,047,233 3,211,665 3,502,994 3,357,743

We continue to improve our Scope 3 accouning and transparency year over year by working closely with the Suppy Chain team and our suppliers. On occasion this leads us to shift emissions into different categories, eliminating some while expanding others. In 2021, WM was able to parse third party transportation, reflected as Downstream Transport, from Purchased Goods and Services.

Biogenic Emissions