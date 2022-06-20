Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waste Management
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WM   US94106L1098

WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
140.65 USD   -1.19%
04:44pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Wm eeo-1 data
PU
06/16Lite Access Technologies Awarded Two Fibre Projects in B.C
MT
06/14Ecowise Seeks More Time to Report Financial Results for Fiscal H1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Waste Management : WM EEO-1 DATA

06/20/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
ESG Data Center

Table of Contents

2 Economic Impact

Taxes

3 Operations

Customer Service & Satisfaction

Fleet

Facilities

Recycling

Supply Chain

Energy Intensity

5 Environment

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WM Landfill Gas-Beneficial Use

Energy Consumption

Non-Compliance Associated With

  Environmental Impacts

TRI Chemical Containment at

  • Hazardous Waste Facilities Waste Generated
    Water Consumption

8 Workforce

Employees

Diversity

Safety

Hires

Training

11 Community

Community Vitality

Environmental Conservation

Environmental Education

12 Governance

Board Diversity

Annual Total Monetary Contributions to and Spending for Political Organizations, Lobbyists or Lobbying Organizations, Trade Associations and Other Tax-Exempt Groups

Contributions to or Expenditures to Trade Associations to Influence Political Campaigns or Public Policy Legislation

Reports of Potential Misconduct

Further details on year-over-year changes may be found in the applicable sections of WM's ESG Resource Hub.

Totals may vary from the summation due to rounding.

2 ESG-Data Center

Economic Impact

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total Revenue (in billions)

14.48

14.91

15.46

15.22

17.93

Adjusted Income from Operations (in billions)

2.63

2.74

2.81

2.65

3.03

Adjusted Operating Margin

18.2%

18.4%

18.2%

17.4%

16.9%

Adjust EPS

3.22

4.20

4.40

4.03

4.84

Free Cash Flow (Billions)

1.77

2.08

2.11

2.66

2.53

Adjusted Operating EBITDA (in billions)

4.00

4.21

4.38

4.32

5.03

Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin

27.7%

28.3%

28.4%

28.4%

28.1%

Cash Dividends (in millions)

750

802

876

927

970

Share Repurchases (in millions)

750

1,004

248

402

1,350

Returned to Shareholders (in billions)

1.5

1.8

1.1

1.3

2.3

Cash from Operations (in billions)

3.2

3.6

3.9

3.4

4.3

Capital expenditures (in billions)

1.5

1.7

1.8

1.6

1.9

Taxes

Income Taxes Paid ($ in millions)

U.S.

524.3

307.5

251.2

399.3

337.0

Canada

38.1

41.3

41.0

22.6

32.8

Real Estate Taxes Paid ($ in millions)

U.S.

58.0

63.7

61.3

62.2

69.9

Canada

5.6

5.8

5.8

5.7

5.8

Personal Property Taxes Paid ($ in millions)

U.S. Only

22.1

23.3

25.2

27.7

30.7

WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com

ESG-Data Center

3

Operations

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Customer Service & Satisfaction

Enterprise Net Promoter Score

-

-

-

50.2

34.7

Overall Customer Satisfaction

54.9

55.3

58.7

68.3

60.5

Post-contact survey customer satisfaction

-

-

4.19

4.25

4.06

In 2020, WM engaged in activities to support employees, customers and communities as COVID-19 was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (see pages 7 and 31 of our 2021 Sustainability Report for details). The reaction of our customers, who were grateful that WM continued to provide reliable service, is reflected in our 2020 NPS score. A decrease was anticipated

in 2021.

Fleet

Collection vehicles

17,200

17,269

17,000

19,690

18,927

Alternative energy vehicles

6,536

7,944

8,924

10,388

10,832

Percent of Alternative Fuel Vehicles in

38%

46%

50%

53%

57%

Collection Fleet

Percent of Alternative Fuel Vehicles Using Renewable

30%

30%

40%

55%

53%

Natural Gas

Facilities

Renewable Energy-Landfill Gas Beneficial Use Projects

Landfill

gas-to-electricity facilities

102

101

97

104

102

Landfill

gas-to-natural gas facilities

13

15

15

16

16

Landfill

gas to Industrial Customers as a Direct Substitute

18

14

12

26

26

for Fossil Fuels

Natural Gas Fueling Stations

107

132

145

171

177

Landfills

Active Hazardous Waste Landfills

5

5

5

5

5

  Active Solid Waste Landfills

244

247

244

263

255

Transfer Stations

305

314

302

348

340

Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs)

85

88

103

103

96

Organics Processing

4

4

44

42

44

Recycling

Recycled Material (tons)

Paper

9,025,439

8,635,161

8,079,346

7,744,197

7,780,337

Mixed Organics

3,376,683

3,591,346

3,577,122

3,358,832

3,919,198

Fly Ash

972,894

1,168,061

1,149,000

996,799

884,281

Glass

771,043

720,594

666,838

615,853

584,756

Metal

487,770

475,278

476,645

384,404

417,452

Plastic

433,040

349,499

403,484

502,459

516,717

C&D/Wood

115,036

202,329

1,149,152

1,381,865

1,226,043

E-waste/Lamps/Batteries

31,295

19,404

9,110

32,122

3,567

Other

121,608

-

-

14,123

5,105

Total Recyclables Managed

15,334,808

15,161,672

15,510,697

15,030,654

15,337,456

The 2% increase in Total Recycled Materials in 2021 primarily comes from increased recycling of paper and organic material. "Other" material includes recycled concrete and other inert aggregate material in 2017; used oil in 2020, and used oil, tires and textiles in 2021.

WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com

4 ESG-Data Center

Operations continued

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Inbound Recycling Contamination

15%

18%

17%

16%

16%

Supply Chain

Diverse Supplier Spend ($ in millions)

191.0

234.2

264.1

244.2

335.3

Energy Intensity

MWh/Tons Waste

0.07434

0.06971

0.07021

0.07399

0.07265

MWh/$ Net Operating Revenue

0.00058

0.00054

0.00055

0.00055

0.00051

MWh/Employee

198.32

185.00

188.51

172.88

188.59

Fleet MWh/Tons Waste

0.05174

0.05156

0.05170

0.05943

0.05154

Other Energy MWh/Employee

60.27

48.18

49.68

47.31

54.81

MWh includes fuel associated with fleet, off-road vehicles, facilities and jet fuel; in other words, Fleet MWh and Other Energy MWh (off-road vehicles, facilities and jet fuel) combined make up Total MWh.

WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com

5 ESG-Data Center

Environment

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO2e)

Our 2021 carbon footprint includes a full year of emissions from Advanced Disposal Services (ADS), an acquisition completed on October 30, 2020, while our 2020 carbon footprint includes only two months of ADS emissions. Most of the increase in emissions in 2021 is due to the acquisition.

Scope 1

Landfill

13,633,140

14,536,271

13,965,549

14,602,131

15,299,582

Collection Fleet

1,345,898

1,321,914

1,209,237

1,019,617

1,171,967

Other Energy Use

710,955

413,959

449,846

461,473

503,775

Total Scope 1

15,689,993

16,272,144

15,624,632

16,083,220

16,975,323

The methodology used to calculate landfill emissions relies on multiple variables to estimate annual emissions, such as the amount of methane collected, and the tons and categories of waste received. The methodology relies on tons of waste that is in place as of January 1st of each year to estimate emissions for the rest of the reporting year, and therefore is not synchronized with other operational information or data in the reporting year, which runs from January through December.

Scope 2-Purchased Electricity

Location Based

244,828

246,091

238,341

236,151

257,188

Market Based

244,828

246,091

238,341

236,151

182,885

Location Based reflects emissions from total electricity consumption. In 2021, WM retired Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocal Accounting Standard, reflected in the Scope 2 Market Based emissions.

Scope 3

Purchased Goods & Services

470,255

428,823

1,610,356

1,515,191

1,136,734

Capital Goods

7,962,954

8,348,931

1,338,238

1,372,479

1,613,209

Fuel & Energy-Related Activities

-

-

-

423,504

325,520

Business Travel

20,545

19,693

20,672

9,037

9,266

Employee Commuting

208,391

215,288

221,200

177,563

199,333

Upstream Leased Assets

-

-

285

2,813

7,918

Downstream Leased Assets

1,934

2,409

1,716

1,250

1,163

Investments

-

30,228

19,198

1,157

1,108

Use of Sold Products

-

-

-

-

823

Downstream Transport

317

363

-

-

62,668

Total Scope 3

8,665,586

9,047,233

3,211,665

3,502,994

3,357,743

We continue to improve our Scope 3 accouning and transparency year over year by working closely with the Suppy Chain team and our suppliers. On occasion this leads us to shift emissions into different categories, eliminating some while expanding others. In 2021, WM was able to parse third party transportation, reflected as Downstream Transport, from Purchased Goods and Services.

Biogenic Emissions

Biogenic Scope 1

11,760,390

11,957,838

12,432,517

12,689,901

12,969,522

Biogenic Scope 3

2,964,528

3,024,651

2,944,529

2,797,824

1,146,269

Carbon Intensity

CO2/$ Net Revenue

0.00110

0.00111

0.00103

0.00107

0.00096

  CO2 per Tons of Waste Disposed

0.141

0.142

0.136

0.143

0.137

(metric tons)

  Emissions per 1,000 Miles Driven

2.87

2.74

2.40

2.02

2.20

Avoided GHG Emissions (Million Metric Tons CO2e)

Renewable Energy Generation

2.40

2.19

2.10

2.18

2.16

Reuse and Recycling of Materials

32.59

31.32

30.06

28.55

28.06

Carbon Permanently Sequestered

19.48

20.04

20.74

21.99

21.86

Total Avoided GHG Emissions

54.47

53.55

52.90

52.72

52.03

WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waste Management Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
