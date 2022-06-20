Waste Management : WM EEO-1 DATA

Hazardous Waste Facilities Waste Generated
Water Consumption
8 Workforce
Employees
Diversity
Safety
Hires
Training
11 Community
Community Vitality
Environmental Conservation
Environmental Education
12 Governance
Board Diversity
Annual Total Monetary Contributions to and Spending for Political Organizations, Lobbyists or Lobbying Organizations, Trade Associations and Other Tax-Exempt Groups
Contributions to or Expenditures to Trade Associations to Influence Political Campaigns or Public Policy Legislation
Reports of Potential Misconduct
Further details on year-over-year changes may be found in the applicable sections of WM's ESG Resource Hub.
Totals may vary from the summation due to rounding.
2 ESG-Data Center
Economic Impact
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Total Revenue (in billions)
14.48
14.91
15.46
15.22
17.93
Adjusted Income from Operations (in billions)
2.63
2.74
2.81
2.65
3.03
Adjusted Operating Margin
18.2%
18.4%
18.2%
17.4%
16.9%
Adjust EPS
3.22
4.20
4.40
4.03
4.84
Free Cash Flow (Billions)
1.77
2.08
2.11
2.66
2.53
Adjusted Operating EBITDA (in billions)
4.00
4.21
4.38
4.32
5.03
Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin
27.7%
28.3%
28.4%
28.4%
28.1%
Cash Dividends (in millions)
750
802
876
927
970
Share Repurchases (in millions)
750
1,004
248
402
1,350
Returned to Shareholders (in billions)
1.5
1.8
1.1
1.3
2.3
Cash from Operations (in billions)
3.2
3.6
3.9
3.4
4.3
Capital expenditures (in billions)
1.5
1.7
1.8
1.6
1.9
Taxes
Income Taxes Paid ($ in millions)
U.S.
524.3
307.5
251.2
399.3
337.0
Canada
38.1
41.3
41.0
22.6
32.8
Real Estate Taxes Paid ($ in millions)
U.S.
58.0
63.7
61.3
62.2
69.9
Canada
5.6
5.8
5.8
5.7
5.8
Personal Property Taxes Paid ($ in millions)
U.S. Only
22.1
23.3
25.2
27.7
30.7
WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com
ESG-Data Center
3
Operations
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Customer Service & Satisfaction
Enterprise Net Promoter Score
-
-
-
50.2
34.7
Overall Customer Satisfaction
54.9
55.3
58.7
68.3
60.5
Post-contact survey customer satisfaction
-
-
4.19
4.25
4.06
In 2020, WM engaged in activities to support employees, customers and communities as COVID-19 was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (see pages 7 and 31 of our 2021 Sustainability Report for details). The reaction of our customers, who were grateful that WM continued to provide reliable service, is reflected in our 2020 NPS score. A decrease was anticipated
in 2021.
Fleet
Collection vehicles
17,200
17,269
17,000
19,690
18,927
Alternative energy vehicles
6,536
7,944
8,924
10,388
10,832
Percent of Alternative Fuel Vehicles in
38%
46%
50%
53%
57%
Collection Fleet
Percent of Alternative Fuel Vehicles Using Renewable
30%
30%
40%
55%
53%
Natural Gas
Facilities
Renewable Energy-Landfill Gas Beneficial Use Projects
Landfill
gas-to-electricity facilities
102
101
97
104
102
Landfill
gas-to-natural gas facilities
13
15
15
16
16
Landfill
gas to Industrial Customers as a Direct Substitute
18
14
12
26
26
for Fossil Fuels
Natural Gas Fueling Stations
107
132
145
171
177
Landfills
Active Hazardous Waste Landfills
5
5
5
5
5
Active Solid Waste Landfills
244
247
244
263
255
Transfer Stations
305
314
302
348
340
Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs)
85
88
103
103
96
Organics Processing
4
4
44
42
44
Recycling
Recycled Material (tons)
Paper
9,025,439
8,635,161
8,079,346
7,744,197
7,780,337
Mixed Organics
3,376,683
3,591,346
3,577,122
3,358,832
3,919,198
Fly Ash
972,894
1,168,061
1,149,000
996,799
884,281
Glass
771,043
720,594
666,838
615,853
584,756
Metal
487,770
475,278
476,645
384,404
417,452
Plastic
433,040
349,499
403,484
502,459
516,717
C&D/Wood
115,036
202,329
1,149,152
1,381,865
1,226,043
E-waste/Lamps/Batteries
31,295
19,404
9,110
32,122
3,567
Other
121,608
-
-
14,123
5,105
Total Recyclables Managed
15,334,808
15,161,672
15,510,697
15,030,654
15,337,456
The 2% increase in Total Recycled Materials in 2021 primarily comes from increased recycling of paper and organic material. "Other" material includes recycled concrete and other inert aggregate material in 2017; used oil in 2020, and used oil, tires and textiles in 2021.
WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com
4 ESG-Data Center
Operations continued
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Inbound Recycling Contamination
15%
18%
17%
16%
16%
Supply Chain
Diverse Supplier Spend ($ in millions)
191.0
234.2
264.1
244.2
335.3
Energy Intensity
MWh/Tons Waste
0.07434
0.06971
0.07021
0.07399
0.07265
MWh/$ Net Operating Revenue
0.00058
0.00054
0.00055
0.00055
0.00051
MWh/Employee
198.32
185.00
188.51
172.88
188.59
Fleet MWh/Tons Waste
0.05174
0.05156
0.05170
0.05943
0.05154
Other Energy MWh/Employee
60.27
48.18
49.68
47.31
54.81
MWh includes fuel associated with fleet, off-road vehicles, facilities and jet fuel; in other words, Fleet MWh and Other Energy MWh (off-road vehicles, facilities and jet fuel) combined make up Total MWh.
WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com
5 ESG-Data Center
Environment
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO2e)
Our 2021 carbon footprint includes a full year of emissions from Advanced Disposal Services (ADS), an acquisition completed on October 30, 2020, while our 2020 carbon footprint includes only two months of ADS emissions. Most of the increase in emissions in 2021 is due to the acquisition.
Scope 1
Landfill
13,633,140
14,536,271
13,965,549
14,602,131
15,299,582
Collection Fleet
1,345,898
1,321,914
1,209,237
1,019,617
1,171,967
Other Energy Use
710,955
413,959
449,846
461,473
503,775
Total Scope 1
15,689,993
16,272,144
15,624,632
16,083,220
16,975,323
The methodology used to calculate landfill emissions relies on multiple variables to estimate annual emissions, such as the amount of methane collected, and the tons and categories of waste received. The methodology relies on tons of waste that is in place as of January 1st of each year to estimate emissions for the rest of the reporting year, and therefore is not synchronized with other operational information or data in the reporting year, which runs from January through December.
Scope 2-Purchased Electricity
Location Based
244,828
246,091
238,341
236,151
257,188
Market Based
244,828
246,091
238,341
236,151
182,885
Location Based reflects emissions from total electricity consumption. In 2021, WM retired Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocal Accounting Standard, reflected in the Scope 2 Market Based emissions.
Scope 3
Purchased Goods & Services
470,255
428,823
1,610,356
1,515,191
1,136,734
Capital Goods
7,962,954
8,348,931
1,338,238
1,372,479
1,613,209
Fuel & Energy-Related Activities
-
-
-
423,504
325,520
Business Travel
20,545
19,693
20,672
9,037
9,266
Employee Commuting
208,391
215,288
221,200
177,563
199,333
Upstream Leased Assets
-
-
285
2,813
7,918
Downstream Leased Assets
1,934
2,409
1,716
1,250
1,163
Investments
-
30,228
19,198
1,157
1,108
Use of Sold Products
-
-
-
-
823
Downstream Transport
317
363
-
-
62,668
Total Scope 3
8,665,586
9,047,233
3,211,665
3,502,994
3,357,743
We continue to improve our Scope 3 accouning and transparency year over year by working closely with the Suppy Chain team and our suppliers. On occasion this leads us to shift emissions into different categories, eliminating some while expanding others. In 2021, WM was able to parse third party transportation, reflected as Downstream Transport, from Purchased Goods and Services.
Biogenic Emissions
Biogenic Scope 1
11,760,390
11,957,838
12,432,517
12,689,901
12,969,522
Biogenic Scope 3
2,964,528
3,024,651
2,944,529
2,797,824
1,146,269
Carbon Intensity
CO2/$ Net Revenue
0.00110
0.00111
0.00103
0.00107
0.00096
CO2 per Tons of Waste Disposed
0.141
0.142
0.136
0.143
0.137
(metric tons)
Emissions per 1,000 Miles Driven
2.87
2.74
2.40
2.02
2.20
Avoided GHG Emissions (Million Metric Tons CO2e)
Renewable Energy Generation
2.40
2.19
2.10
2.18
2.16
Reuse and Recycling of Materials
32.59
31.32
30.06
28.55
28.06
Carbon Permanently Sequestered
19.48
20.04
20.74
21.99
21.86
Total Avoided GHG Emissions
54.47
53.55
52.90
52.72
52.03
WM 2021 ESG Data Center | sustainability.wm.com
