Waste Management : WM USQ Transcript 2022 10 26

OCTOBER 26, 2022 / 2:00PM, WM.N - Q3 2022 Waste Management Inc Earnings Call

have been adjusted to enhance comparability by excluding certain items that management believes do not reflect our fundamental business performance or results of operations.

These adjusted measures, in addition to free cash flow, are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the earnings press release and tables, which can be found on the company's website at www.wm.com for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and additional information about our use of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP projections.

This call is being recorded and will be available 24 hours a day beginning approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To hear a replay of the call, access the WM website at www.investors.wm.com. Time-sensitive information provided during today's call, which is occurring on October 26, 2022, may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of WM is prohibited. Now I'll turn the call over to WM's President and CEO, Jim Fish.

James C. Fish - Waste Management, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thanks, Ed, and thank you all for joining us. Our team delivered strong results in the third quarter, growing adjusted operating EBITDA by 11% compared to last year. The outperformance is driven by the strength and resiliency of our collection and disposal business. In a quarter where the preponderance of macroeconomic discussion is centered around signs of a slowing economy, WM's collection and disposal operating EBITDA grew by more than 12% and margins expanded 60 basis points.

Collection and disposal organic revenue growth was 8.8%, elevating quarterly total revenue -- company revenue to above $5 billion for the second consecutive quarter. The growth was delivered -- excuse me, the growth we delivered was driven by delivered steps to grow revenue and efficiently manage costs, which together, position us to overcome inflationary pressures.

Our solid results through the first 9 months of the year position us well to achieve the updated guidance provided last quarter, even with a recent downturn in recycling commodity prices. An important contributor to our improving trend in operating expenses and overall cost structure is the strategic decision to leverage, through automation, the tight labor market and high attrition. John will touch on this as he discusses our significantly improved turnover in more detail.

By the end of 2022, we will reach almost 1,000 full-time positions in difficult-to-source job categories that we've chosen not to refill, putting us well on our way to reducing our labor dependency by 5,000 to 7,000 jobs. We're pleased to see early benefits from our investments to reduce our cost to serve while also differentiating WM by enhancing the customer experience.

Continuing on this discussion of our 2023 and beyond strategy, we're very pleased with our investments we're making in both renewable natural gas and recycling businesses. On RNG, we continue to make great progress on building out our new plants as we expect 2023 to be the heaviest capital investment year. We're on track to see meaningful earnings contributions from 2022 and 2023 investments in 2024, with full incremental operating EBITDA contributions coming in 2026, which are conservatively estimated at $400 million.

Our recycling business not only provides an important service that our customers want and need, it continues to be a profitable business generating solid returns. We worked hard to adjust our business model over the last several years and saw the results of that in the third quarter, particularly in our automated facilities. Our 5 fully automated MRFs are now delivering differentiated results relative to our single stream network, with about 30% lower labor costs, 13% lower total operating costs, nearly double the operating EBITDA margin and most importantly, a 40% improvement in key safety metrics.

We're on track to complete 4 automation projects and add one new MRF in 2022. The significant investments that we're making in growing and automating our MRF network are strengthening the business by reducing costs, increasing throughput and improving product quality. As with our R&D investments, 2023 will be the heaviest year of capital spending and the rebuilding of our single-stream MRFs was the biggest increase in incremental earnings coming in 2024 and 2025 as the majority of the rebuild and new MRFs come online.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us