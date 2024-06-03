By Dean Seal

Shares of Stericycle hit a two-year high after the medical-waste-disposal company agreed to be acquired by Waste Management for $62 a share.

The stock rose 15% to a high of $59.45 in early trading. Shares haven't traded this high since the spring of 2022.

Houston-based Waste Management said Monday morning that it would acquire Stericycle in a $7.2 billion deal that included $1.4 billion in debt.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that both companies were in talks for a deal that would give Waste Management a deeper foothold in the medical-waste-disposal sector which had seen an upswing in demand during the pandemic.

