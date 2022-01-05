Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waste Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WM   US94106L1098

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

(WM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WM Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call

01/05/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 4865157.

A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 16. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4865157.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

ABOUT WM

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
05:47pWM Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
11:21aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Waste Management PT to $166 From $153, Maintains Equalweight Rat..
MT
01/04Metech JV Teams Up with Teinyo, Yuhang Technology to Establish Lab for R&D of New Mater..
MT
01/04Tata Communications Partners with Zain to Offer Smart Services in Saudi Arabia
MT
01/04Baguio Green Arm Wins Nearly $4 Million Contract to Convert Chicken Waste into Animal F..
MT
2021Chinese Shares Rebound; Two of Three Newcomers Tumble in Debut
MT
2021Waste Management Firm Tianyuan Environmental Surges 79% in Shenzhen Debut
MT
2021Singapore Shares Close Higher on Tuesday; Mencast Soars 14% on Deal to Sell Inactive Ch..
MT
2021IndusInd Bank Launches Green Fixed Deposits
MT
2021Metech International Issues Over 2 Million New Shares Upon Exercise of Warrants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 868 M - -
Net income 2021 1 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 68 729 M 68 729 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 48 250
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waste Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 164,30 $
Average target price 163,87 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.56%68 729
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-2.06%43 309
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-1.65%10 354
TETRA TECH, INC.0.91%9 287
GEM CO., LTD.-3.67%7 657
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-0.94%5 378