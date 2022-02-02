Log in
    WM   US94106L1098

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

(WM)
Waste Management Earnings Helped by Collection, Disposal Yield --Commodity Comment

02/02/2022
By Chris Wack


Waste Management Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.20 a share on revenue of $4.68 billion, aided by increases in collection and disposal yield.


On recycling's effects on earnings:

"Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 63.2%, or 63.0% on an adjusted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 61.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expense margin in the current quarter is primarily due to the impact of higher commodity prices for recyclables and higher risk management costs."

"The improvement was driven by an increase in market prices for recycled commodities and labor savings from the company's investments in improved technology and equipment."

"Market prices for recycling commodities are expected to average $125 per ton in 2022, an approximate increase of 10% from the average rate the Company realized in 2021."


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1023ET

