WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

Waste Management : WM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

09/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 6835518.

A replay of the call will be available through Nov. 9. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 6835518.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

ABOUT WM

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 872 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 64 605 M 64 605 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 48 250
Free-Float 66,6%
Managers and Directors
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.29.53%64 605
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.29.27%39 633
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA14.15%8 266
TETRA TECH, INC.23.89%7 873
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.44.99%5 864
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.30.59%5 543