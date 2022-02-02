Waste Management : WM USQ Transcript 2022 02 02.pdf

FEBRUARY 02, 2022 / 3:00PM, WM.N - Q4 2021 Waste Management Inc Earnings Call

depreciation and amortization. Any comparisons, unless otherwise stated, will be with the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income, EPS, operating EBITDA margin, operating expenses and SG&A expense results have been adjusted to enhance comparability by excluding certain items that management believes do not reflect our fundamental business performance or results of operations.

These adjusted measures, in addition to free cash flow, are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the earnings press release and tables, which can be found on the company's website at www.wm.com for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and additional information about our use of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP projections. This call is being recorded and will be available 24 hours a day beginning approximately 1 p.m. Eastern time today until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 16.

To hear a replay of the call over the Internet, access the Waste Management website at www.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial

859-2056 and enter reservation code 4865157. Time-sensitive information provided during today's call, which on February 2, 2022, may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the express written consent of Waste Management is prohibited. Now I'll turn the call over to Waste Management's President and CEO, Jim Fish.

James C. Fish - Waste Management, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

All right. Thanks, Ed, and thank you all for joining us. 2021 was another very successful year at WM. Our strong operational and financial performance continued throughout 2021, delivering full year results that achieved or exceeded our financial guidance, which we increased from our original expectations twice during the year. We also successfully integrated the Advanced Disposal operations, generating synergies that have already exceeded our initial expectations with further synergies to come.

During 2021, we focused on driving disciplined organic revenue growth, advancing technology investments focused on customer retention and growth and cultivating our people-first culture. Execution on these priorities came together to produce record growth in full year adjusted operating EBITDA and cash from operations. It can't be overstated how impressive it is that we generated more than $5 billion of operating EBITDA in a year like 2021. This robust operating EBITDA translated into all-time high cash from operations of over $4 billion, which allowed us to return a record $2.3 billion to our shareholders.

Contributing to our operating EBITDA was our pricing where we finished 2021 on a very strong note as we made steady progress on covering the cost inflation in our business with excellent core price results across all lines of business. John will provide more details here, but we had record core price in both our landfill and residential businesses, 2 areas we've been particularly focused on over the last couple of years. Strong core price translated into the best collection and disposal yield that we've seen in more than a decade.

Another great story about our pricing efforts is that we're still seeing strong volume growth and improvements in churn. 2021 churn of 8.4% is an all-time low. As 2022 kicks off, we're fully focused on recovering inflationary cost increases through our pricing programs and through the aggressive management of our cost structure. Our revenue management team is hard at work executing on the 2022 pricing plans so that we can recover the inflationary cost pressures in our business and deliver another successful year. In fact, we've recently seen several large customers who have historically been very price-sensitive, renew at significant increases.

On the cost front, a big part of that management of our cost structure will be to materially improve our labor efficiency through the application of the technology investments we made over the last 18 months. Our expectation is to attrit between 5,000 and 7,000 positions over the next 4 years without replacements as these positions have become difficult to source and we expect that will continue to be the case.

At the same time, we continue to focus on providing the best workplace for our employees and leveraging our asset network for growth.

Regarding our 2022 financial outlook, Devina will provide more details, but at a high level, we expect to deliver total company revenue growth of approximately 6%, driving operating EBITDA growth of approximately 7% in 2022. It's fair to point out that both our revenue and our operating EBITDA guidance are at or above the high end of the ranges we targeted for the long term at our Investor Day in 2019. We expect margin expansion in the second half of the year with full year operating EBITDA margins expected to be flat to up 40 basis points compared to 2021.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us