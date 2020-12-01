Log in
Watabe Wedding : Michel's at the Colony Surf, the Waikiki French Restaurant Beloved the World Over, Is Set to Re-Open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

12/01/2020 | 11:03am EST
—Offering a variety of special menu selections to make your special Hawaiian holiday season dreams come true—

WATABE WEDDING Corporation (TOKYO: 4696), working to expand their wedding-related business throughout the world, will re-open “Michel’s at the Colony Surf,” the French restaurant WATABE WEDDING operates in Waikiki on Hawaii’s Oahu Island, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005059/en/

Window seating at "Michel's at The Colony Surf" (Photo: Business Wire)

Window seating at "Michel's at The Colony Surf" (Photo: Business Wire)

The concept behind the renovations that led to this re-opening was “a dining experience to captivate the hearts of visitors from all over the world.” To realize that, WATABE WEDDING created a new space that will delight guests for the next fifty years to experience an even greater level of extraordinary refinement as they dine. The interiors have been completely redone with carpets in shades of royal blue together with sofas and chairs upholstered in a soothing gold color.

The restaurant has offered a take-out menu during the stay-at-home orders, and special protocols were put in place for operations after that order is lifted. After the restaurant re-opens, our new “A Taste of Michel’s” menu selection will include the lobster bisque for which we have been famous for more than fifty years, as well as our regular à la carte menu selections and a special “First Sunday Brunch” selection only available on the first Sunday of each month. We are also preparing special selections of our “Christmas Prix Fixe Menu” and our “New Year’s Eve Menu” that will indulge our guests in luxury. Enjoy all that a special Hawaiian holiday season has to offer at the newly reborn restaurant.

New “A Taste of Michel’s”
Price: $130 (tax & gratuity not included)
Wine Pairing: +$40
Premium Wine Pairing: +$80
Menu: https://michelshawaii.com/pdf/menu.pdf

“First Sunday Brunch”
Exclusively on the first Sunday of each month
Price: $60 (tax & gratuity not included)
Increasing to $63 (tax & gratuity not included) from January of 2021 onward
Menu: https://michelshawaii.com/pdf/Sunday_Brunch.pdf

“Christmas Prix Fixe Menu”
Price: $150 (tax & gratuity not included)
Menu: https://michelshawaii.com/pdf/CHRISTMASMENU2020.pdf

“New Year Eve Menu”
Price: $190 (tax & gratuity not included)
Menu: https://michelshawaii.com/pdf/NEWYEARSEVEMENU2020.pdf

About “Michel’s at the Colony Surf”

After its opening in 1962, looking out on Kaimana Beach with glorious views of Waikiki, this French restaurant has since been known as the most picturesque French restaurant in Waikiki. It soon became famous as a destination restaurant for world celebrities. In 2017, it was the only restaurant in Hawaii selected for OpenTable’s “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America.” (OpenTable is a restaurant reservation website and app.) In 2020, it also claimed Gold honors as the “Best View Restaurant” and “Most Romantic Restaurant” in the new “2020 Hale ‘Aina Awards.”

Address: 2895 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Hours:

  • Dinner:
    open from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Middle of Sep. – Middle of Feb.)
    open from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM (Middle of Feb. – Middle of Sep.)

  • Sunday Brunch: open from 10:00 AM to a final seating at 1:30 PM, exclusively on the first Sunday of each month

More information about Michel’s at the Colony Surf can be found by visiting https://michelshawaii.com/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 39 000 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2020 -2 400 M -23,0 M -23,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 933 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 626
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart WATABE WEDDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Watabe Wedding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATABE WEDDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 296,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Hanafusa Executive President & Representative Director
Hidetoshi Watabe Chairman
Hirokazu Kogishi Director & General Manager-Operations
Yoshiaki Isaka Director, Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Koji Yamazaki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATABE WEDDING CORPORATION-49.39%27
TAL EDUCATION GROUP45.35%42 059
GSX TECHEDU INC.194.10%15 329
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.13.19%10 303
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL5.67%8 402
HOMESERVE PLC-17.33%4 684
