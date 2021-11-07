Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Wataniya Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8300   SA12HG541M13

WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY

(8300)
إعلان إلحاقي من الشركة الوطنية للتأمين بخصوص مجلس الإدارة بزيادة رأس مال الشركة عن طر&

11/07/2021 | 08:18am EST
Addendum Announcement from Wataniya Insurance Company regarding the Board Resolution for the Capital Increase by rights issue offering.

Element List Explanation
Introduction Addendum announcement from Wataniya Insurance Company regarding the Board Resolution for the Capital Increase by rights issue offering.
Date of Posting the Previous Announcement of Development on Tadawul's Website 2021-09-16 Corresponding to 1443-02-09
URL of the Previous Announcement Click Here
Change on the Development Wataniya Insurance Company announces receiving a letter from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), numbered 43018502, dated 01/04/1443 corresponding to 06/11/2021 stating SAMA's No Objection to the Capital Increase amounting to SAR 200 million through rights issue offering, making the total Capital SAR 400 million after the increase. The No objection Letter is subject to the Company's compliance with all regulatory requirements.
Financial Impact on the change No financial impact to date.
Additional Information The Company commits to announcing any related developments in due time.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Wataniya Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 483 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2020 7,84 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net cash 2020 80,7 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 878 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haitham bin Habeeb Mohammad Al-Bakri Chief Executive Officer
Sohail Fadl Abbas Chief Financial Officer
Hussein bin Said Mohammed Aqeel Chairman
Majed Barik Mohsin Alghamdi Chief Operations Officer
Ghassan Hamza Ali Al-Junaid Board Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY-4.57%234
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.73%49 279
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.70%39 263
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.68%36 067
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.58%33 587
SAMPO OYJ30.17%28 735