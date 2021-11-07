إعلان إلحاقي من الشركة الوطنية للتأمين بخصوص مجلس الإدارة بزيادة رأس مال الشركة عن طر&

Addendum Announcement from Wataniya Insurance Company regarding the Board Resolution for the Capital Increase by rights issue offering.
Introduction
Addendum announcement from Wataniya Insurance Company regarding the Board Resolution for the Capital Increase by rights issue offering.
Date of Posting the Previous Announcement of Development on Tadawul's Website
2021-09-16 Corresponding to 1443-02-09
URL of the Previous Announcement
Click Here
Change on the Development
Wataniya Insurance Company announces receiving a letter from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), numbered 43018502, dated 01/04/1443 corresponding to 06/11/2021 stating SAMA's No Objection to the Capital Increase amounting to SAR 200 million through rights issue offering, making the total Capital SAR 400 million after the increase. The No objection Letter is subject to the Company's compliance with all regulatory requirements.
Financial Impact on the change
No financial impact to date.
Additional Information
The Company commits to announcing any related developments in due time.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Wataniya Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 13:17:03 UTC.