Egypt army-owned Safi, Wataniya won't seek stock listing this year -SWF head

CAIRO Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt sovereign
wealth fund signalled on Sunday that army-owned companies Safi
and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this
year.
Ayman Soliman told Al Arabiya television that, under current
circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment
for the two companies.
Egypt approved pre-listing procedures for Wataniya, which
operates petrol stations, and for water utility Safi in July.
The wealth fund is coordinating that process.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by John Stonestreet)