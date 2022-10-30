Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Wataniya Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8300   SA12HG541M13

WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY

(8300)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
14.92 SAR   -0.53%
09/19Wataniya Insurance Company(SASE:8300) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/06Wataniya Insurance Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/21Wataniya Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egypt army-owned Safi, Wataniya won't seek stock listing this year -SWF head

10/30/2022 | 10:20am EDT
CAIRO Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt sovereign wealth fund signalled on Sunday that army-owned companies Safi and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this year.

Ayman Soliman told Al Arabiya television that, under current circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment for the two companies.

Egypt approved pre-listing procedures for Wataniya, which operates petrol stations, and for water utility Safi in July. The wealth fund is coordinating that process. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 562 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 -54,5 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net cash 2021 42,1 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 603 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wataniya Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haitham bin Habeeb Mohammad Al-Bakri Chief Executive Officer
Sohail Fadl Abbas Chief Financial Officer
Hussein bin Said Mohammed Aqeel Chairman
Majed Barik Mohsin Alghamdi Chief Operations Officer
Ghassan Hamza Ali Al-Junaid Board Secretary, Head-Administration & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATANIYA INSURANCE COMPANY-63.43%159
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.11%43 192
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.32%42 642
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.16%36 021
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.43%34 163
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION25.95%26 640