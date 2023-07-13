Watches of Switzerland Group PLC is a retailer of watches in the United Kingdom, United States and Europe. The Company also offers jewelry, fashion and classic & luxury watches and a range of watch and jewelry aftercare services to its customers. The Company comprises five brands: Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US) and Betteridge (US), with a complementary jewelry offering. The Watches of Switzerland Group has approximately 192 showrooms across the United Kingdom, United States and Europe including 77 dedicated mono-brand boutiques in partnership with Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, TUDOR, Audemars Piguet, Grand Seiko, BVLGARI and FOPE and has a presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as seven retail websites.