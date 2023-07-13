(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS cuts Mondi price target to 1,520 (1,550) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Pearson price target to 1,080 (1,140) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Relx price target to 2,100 (2,000) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Informa price target to 700 (600) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 774 (707) pence - 'underweight'
----------
JPMorgan places St James's Place on 'negative catalyst watch'
----------
JPMorgan cuts St James's Place price target to 1148 (1159) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises Schroders to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 530 (510) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
HSBC raises Watches of Switzerland to 'buy' - price target 770 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Ascential price target to 230 (240) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts ITV price target to 100 (102) pence - 'buy'
----------
Citigroup cuts Computacenter to 'neutral' - price target 2,350 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Senior price target to 185 (160) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Berenberg raises Hunting to 'buy' (hold) - price target 345 (325) pence
----------
Barclays raises Kingspan Group price target to 88 (80) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts ITM Power price target to 180 (210) pence - 'overweight'
----------
