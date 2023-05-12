Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Watches of Switzerland Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    WOSG   GB00BJDQQ870

WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC

(WOSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:05:11 2023-05-12 am EDT
766.75 GBX   -0.81%
10:34aWatches of Switzerland confirms finance chief appointment
AN
05/03FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
05/03Sterling Investment-Grade Bonds Outperform High-Yield Counterparts in April
DJ
Watches of Switzerland confirms finance chief appointment

05/12/2023 | 10:34am EDT
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC - Confirms appointment of Anders Romberg as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Follows announcement on Wednesday last week, when Bill Floydd said he would stand down on Friday, to be replaced by Romberg. Romberg previously served as CFO at the company from 2014 to 2021.

Current stock price: 775 pence, up 0.3%

12-month change: down 15%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 529 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
Net income 2023 128 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2023 340 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 852 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 486
Free-Float 94,2%
