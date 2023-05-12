Watches of Switzerland confirms finance chief appointment

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC - Confirms appointment of Anders Romberg as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Follows announcement on Wednesday last week, when Bill Floydd said he would stand down on Friday, to be replaced by Romberg. Romberg previously served as CFO at the company from 2014 to 2021.

Current stock price: 775 pence, up 0.3%

12-month change: down 15%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

