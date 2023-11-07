(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Jefferies cuts Hikma to 'hold' (buy) - price target 1,940 (2,125) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,750 (2,950) pence - 'sell'
----------
Morgan Stanley reinitiates WPP with 'equal-weight' - price target 715 pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Vodafone price target to 80 (85) pence - 'hold'
----------
Berenberg raises Shell price target to 3,000 (2,850) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
HSBC raises Watches of Switzerland to 'buy' (hold) - price target 630 pence
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
Investec cuts Asos to 'hold' - price target 370 pence
----------
Berenberg resumes Renewi with 'buy' - target 710 pence
----------
Barclays starts Team17 with 'overweight' - price target 355 pence
----------
RBC raises Ryanair price target to 22 (21.50) EUR - 'outperform'
----------
Bernstein raises Ryanair price target to 22 (20) EUR - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Ryanair price target to 25.50 (25) EUR - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 25 (24.60) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Kingspan price target to 76 (80) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
Morgan Stanley reinitiates S4 Capital with 'equal-weight' - price target 65 pence
----------
