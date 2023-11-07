(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

FTSE 100

Jefferies cuts Hikma to 'hold' (buy) - price target 1,940 (2,125) pence

Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,750 (2,950) pence - 'sell'

Morgan Stanley reinitiates WPP with 'equal-weight' - price target 715 pence

Berenberg cuts Vodafone price target to 80 (85) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg raises Shell price target to 3,000 (2,850) pence - 'buy'

FTSE 250

HSBC raises Watches of Switzerland to 'buy' (hold) - price target 630 pence

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

Investec cuts Asos to 'hold' - price target 370 pence

Berenberg resumes Renewi with 'buy' - target 710 pence

Barclays starts Team17 with 'overweight' - price target 355 pence

RBC raises Ryanair price target to 22 (21.50) EUR - 'outperform'

Bernstein raises Ryanair price target to 22 (20) EUR - 'outperform'

Goldman Sachs raises Ryanair price target to 25.50 (25) EUR - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 25 (24.60) EUR - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Kingspan price target to 76 (80) EUR - 'neutral'

Morgan Stanley reinitiates S4 Capital with 'equal-weight' - price target 65 pence

