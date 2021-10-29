Log in
    WDH   US94132V1052

WATERDROP INC.

(WDH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors that Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN), Eargo, Inc. (EAR), and Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of stockholders of Hyzon Motors, Inc., Eargo, Inc., and Waterdrop Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

Hyzon Motors, Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 to September 27, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Hyzon lawsuits please visit this website.

Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR)

Class Period: February 25, 2021 to September 22, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Honest lawsuits please visit this website.

Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH)

Class Period: May 4, 2021 to September14, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The lawsuit alleges that the Initial Public Offering’s (“IPO”) Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was the subject of an intense regulatory investigation and pending crackdown by Chinese authorities because of a variety of market abuses perpetrated by Waterdrop used to artificially inflate Waterdrop’s short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including, among other things: (i) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (ii) mispricing risks for consumers; and (iii) illicitly using client information. The Waterdrop class action lawsuit further alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators. Furthermore, Waterdrop had suffered rapidly accelerating operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 which was completed weeks before the IPO.

For additional information on the Waterdrop lawsuit please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 123 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 -1 575 M -246 M -246 M
Net cash 2021 2 733 M 427 M 427 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 290 M 828 M 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 291
Free-Float 7,61%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,42 CNY
Average target price 48,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Shen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Ping Shi Chief Financial Officer
He Ping Feng Independent Director
Chenyang Wei Independent Director
Nina Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERDROP INC.0.00%847
AON PLC51.98%72 483
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.32.67%33 932
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY14.04%29 935
BROWN & BROWN, INC.32.15%17 779
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED16.79%3 426