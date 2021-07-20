Log in
    WDH   US94132V1052

WATERDROP INC.

(WDH)
  Report
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

07/20/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Waterdrop American Depository Shares (“ADSs”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

Waterdrop, which aspires to bring insurance and healthcare services to billions through technology, claims to be the largest independent third-party insurance platform in China.

On or about May 7, 2021, Waterdrop went public, raising approximate $360 million after issuing 30 million ADSs to the general public at $12 per ADS (the “IPO”).

According to news reports following the IPO, Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting the Company.

On July 19, 2021, the price of Waterdrop’s ADSs closed at $5.74 per ADS, or over 52% below its $12 IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Waterdrop ADSs, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Waterdrop investigation page on our website at https://dev.scott-scott.com/investigation/waterdrop-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
