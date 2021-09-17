Log in
    WDH   US94132V1052

WATERDROP INC.

(WDH)
WDH Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Waterdrop Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/17/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Waterdrop Inc. ("Warterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wdh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was the subject of an intense regulatory investigation and pending crackdown by Chinese authorities because of a variety of market abuses perpetrated by Waterdrop used to artificially inflate Waterdrop's short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including, among other things: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. The Waterdrop class action lawsuit further alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators. Furthermore, Waterdrop had suffered rapidly accelerating operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 which was completed weeks before the IPO.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wdh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Waterdrop you have until November 15, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wdh-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-waterdrop-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301377879.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
