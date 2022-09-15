Waterdrop : 2Q22 Financial Results

Interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB15.2 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB11.3 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in our bank balance and short-term investments as a result of the receipt of net proceeds from the completion of our initial public offering in May 2021 and positive operating cash flow generated from the business.

Income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million), compared with an income tax benefit of RMB143.5 million for the same period of 2021.

Net profit attributable to Waterdrop for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB206.9 million (US$30.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB655.8 million for the same period of 2021, and a net profit of RMB105.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net profit attributable to Waterdrop for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB232.5 million (US$34.7 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB570.1 million for the same period of 2021, and an adjusted net profit of RMB127.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB3,288.1 million (US$490.9 million), as compared with RMB2,787.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Plan

Pursuant to the 12-month share repurchase program announced on September 8, 2021, since the announcement up to the end of the second quarter of 2022, we cumulatively repurchased approximately 4.7 million ADSs from the open market with cash for a total consideration of approximately US$7.2 million.

The board of the Company (the "Board") has approved a new upsized share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares in the form of American depository shares with an aggregate value of up to US$80 million in the twelve-month period. The program will be funded by existing cash on the Company's balance sheet. The decision is made based on the management's confidence in both the external environment and the sound development of the Company. The Company's proposed repurchase may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program.

Business Outlook

The Company expects to achieve overall profitability on a non-GAAP basis for the year 2022 under the circumstances that we continue to invest in established businesses and new initiatives. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary view and estimates, which are all subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net operating revenue and adjusted net profit/loss, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net operating revenue represents net operating revenue excluding management fee income from mutual aid business. Adjusted net profit/loss represents net profit/loss excluding share-based compensation expense, the impact of terminating the mutual aid plan and foreign currency exchange gain or losses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S.