Waterdrop : Announcement of Board Composition Change - Form 6-K

Announcement of Board Composition Change

This current report on Form 6-K was furnished to announce that Ms. Nina Zhou, a Swiss Re designated director on the board of Waterdrop Inc. (the "Company" or "Waterdrop"), will step down due to her resignation from Swiss Re, effective on August 19, 2022. Ms. Zhou's resignation does not involve any disagreement with the Company with regard to its business, finance, accounting or any other affairs. Following Ms. Zhou's departure, the remaining eight (8) directors, including three (3) independent directors, will continue their services to the board of directors of the Company. The Company is in the process of appointing a new director to fill the vacancy. Swiss Re will recommend a candidate for the board's consideration and approval.

Mr. Peng Shen, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Waterdrop, said, "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Nina for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."