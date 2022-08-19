Log in
    WDH   US94132V1052

WATERDROP INC.

(WDH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  09:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
1.170 USD   +2.18%
WATERDROP : Announcement of Board Composition Change - Form 6-K
PU
08/17Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace Opens Its First Agency Outlet in Wuhan
PR
08/17Waterdrop Inc. Opens its First Agency Outlet in Wuhan
CI
Waterdrop : Announcement of Board Composition Change - Form 6-K

08/19/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Announcement of Board Composition Change

This current report on Form 6-K was furnished to announce that Ms. Nina Zhou, a Swiss Re designated director on the board of Waterdrop Inc. (the "Company" or "Waterdrop"), will step down due to her resignation from Swiss Re, effective on August 19, 2022. Ms. Zhou's resignation does not involve any disagreement with the Company with regard to its business, finance, accounting or any other affairs. Following Ms. Zhou's departure, the remaining eight (8) directors, including three (3) independent directors, will continue their services to the board of directors of the Company. The Company is in the process of appointing a new director to fill the vacancy. Swiss Re will recommend a candidate for the board's consideration and approval.

Mr. Peng Shen, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Waterdrop, said, "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Nina for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Disclaimer

Waterdrop Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
