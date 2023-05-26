Advanced search
Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 5, 2023

05/26/2023 | 07:31am EDT
BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Hong Kong:

852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:

6683992

English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:

8700524

Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 12, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Chinese Line Access Code:

1702325

English Interpretation Line Access Code:

8201572

Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

Waterdrop Inc.
IR@shuidi-inc.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-june-5-2023-301835506.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
