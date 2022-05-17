Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRMK   US94184W1009

WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC.

(WRMK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/11 10:09:13 am EDT
5.980 USD   -0.17%
04:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds HMTV, SREV, WRMK, and BHVN
PR
05/12WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/09Investor Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. - WRMK
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds HMTV, SREV, WRMK, and BHVN

05/17/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned.  If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) 

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned.  If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev  

Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK), in connection with the proposed acquisition of WRMK by funds managed by Brookfield.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, WRMK shareholders will receive $6.768 in cash for each Class A share of WRMK common stock owned and $6.699 in cash for each Class T share of WRMK common stock owned.  If you own WRMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wrmk  

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash.  BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds.  If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-hmtv-srev-wrmk-and-bhvn-301549433.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC.
04:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds HMTV, SREV, WRMK, and BHVN
PR
05/12WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/09Investor Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of Watermark Lodg..
PR
05/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Investigates Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc.
PR
05/09WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, ..
AQ
03/28WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2021WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021WATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2021WATERMARK LODGING TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news