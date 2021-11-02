Log in
WPUR Announces First Clean Water Project (See Video)

11/02/2021 | 09:28am EDT
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today launched a new website that presents the company’s updated business plan implemented earlier this year to continue in developing clean water operations. 

WaterPure International, Inc. (WPUR) (wpurinc.com)

The website includes details on the company’s first pilot project fully developed and now in operation to include a short video of the company drilling for and striking water in the development of a well to support a dairy operation in Sub Sahara Africa.

Our Mission — WaterPure International, Inc. (WPUR) (wpurinc.com)

The renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 anticipated to grow to $500 billion by 2028.

Water scarcity today impacts over 3 billion people and by 2050 is expected to impact 5 billion.

Water scarcity is not just a problem for developing economic regions. This past summer, Federal Authorities in the U.S. declared a water shortage in the largest U.S. water reserve, Lake Mead, which serves 10 million residents.

In conjunction with the company’s business plan to trial and refine new water management efficiencies and technologies within developing economic regions and then scale those solutions for global applications, the company expects to make a water-related intellectual property acquisition prior to the end of the year.

Separately, the company has been in discussions with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) about developing an emergency water reserve solution for disaster relief events in developing economic regions.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
Sean Mathis
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256

Attachment


