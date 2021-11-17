Log in
    WPUR   US9418451095

WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WPUR)
WPUR Forecasts Recurring REV Serving Combined $100 Billion EV And Water Sectors

11/17/2021 | 08:58am EST
Dallas, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company is forecasting a recurring revenue model to begin generating and rapidly expanding revenue next year in 2022 by providing services in the electric utilities sector with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) charging subsector, and the water technology sector with combined market values over $100 billion.

WPUR recently updated its decade old clean water operations and begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

WPUR also recently revealed plans to add the electric utilities market with a focus on electric vehicle charging to its current water utilities operations.

WPUR has revealed a pilot clean water project already implemented and operating at a dairy operation in Sub Sarah Africa.

WPUR has also recently announced entering into an agreement to provide an electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for a special purpose electric vehicle operation in Sub-Sahara Africa. 

The market for water technology products and services purchased by water utility companies is over $64 billion expected to reach $83 billion by 2023.

The global electric vehicle charging market was valued at $10 billion in 2020 expected to grow to $27 billion by 2027.

WPUR recently announced the company is on track to make a strategic water technology acquisition prior to the end of this year, 2021.

WPUR also recently confirmed the company is in negotiations to acquire an innovative, off grid, EV charging technology solution. 

EV charging and water technology have combined market values over $100 billion.  WPUR is implementing a strategy to establish a recurring revenue model serving both.

Look for key updates with additional details on WPUR’s pending acquisitions and contracts coming soon.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
Sean Mathis
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256



© GlobeNewswire 2021
