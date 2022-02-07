WPUR Solar Energy Initiative Aims To Capture UN and USAID Momentum

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) has recently revamped its business, refreshing its water utility solutions and adding a new, innovative electric utility division.

WPUR recently published a strategic overview of the company’s overall rollout plan for its water and electric utility management technologies, targeting the $41 billion sustainability market.

WPUR is piloting solutions in Africa that will be scalable and applicable worldwide.

WPUR’s solar energy projects in Africa is designed to capture the momentum of existing United Nations (UN) and USAID initiatives.

UN - Push for renewables: How Africa is building a different energy pathway

Africa is often called the "Sun continent" as the continent that receives more hours of bright sunshine annual than any other continent.

“The good news is that the compelling case for clean energy in Africa has never been stronger than now, with so much demand for energy owing to population growth, increasing urbanization, industrialization and trade, and climate change among other factors.” - Vera Songwe, UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa

USAID – Beyond The Grid

Through Power Africa and USAID, the United States Government is increasing access to electricity for health centers and communities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Beyond the Grid is accelerating off-grid electricity access, focusing on two strategic priorities – household solar and mini-grids – to add 25-30 million new connections by 2030, in support of achieving the overall Power Africa goal of adding 60 million new home and business connections.

