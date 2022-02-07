Log in
    WPUR   US9418451095

WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WPUR)
WPUR Solar Energy Initiative Aims To Capture UN and USAID Momentum

02/07/2022 | 11:20am EST
Dallas, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) has recently revamped its business, refreshing its water utility solutions and adding a new, innovative electric utility division.

WPUR recently published a strategic overview of the company’s overall rollout plan for its water and electric utility management technologies, targeting the $41 billion sustainability market.

WPUR is piloting solutions in Africa that will be scalable and applicable worldwide.

WPUR’s solar energy projects in Africa is designed to capture the momentum of existing United Nations (UN) and USAID initiatives.

UN - Push for renewables: How Africa is building a different energy pathway

Africa is often called the "Sun continent" as the continent that receives more hours of bright sunshine annual than any other continent.

“The good news is that the compelling case for clean energy in Africa has never been stronger than now, with so much demand for energy owing to population growth, increasing urbanization, industrialization and trade, and climate change among other factors.” -  Vera Songwe, UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa

USAID – Beyond The Grid

Through Power Africa and USAID, the United States Government is increasing access to electricity for health centers and communities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Beyond the Grid is accelerating off-grid electricity access, focusing on two strategic priorities – household solar and mini-grids – to add 25-30 million new connections by 2030, in support of achieving the overall Power Africa goal of adding 60 million new home and business connections.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
WaterPure International, Inc.
Ed Bollen
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256



© GlobeNewswire 2022
