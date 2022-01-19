Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. WaterPure International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPUR   US9418451095

WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WPUR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPUR Water and Electric Innovations To Include Sustainable Cryptocurrency Solution Highlighted In 2022 Strategic Outlook Presentation Scheduled This Friday

01/19/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today confirmed the company plans to publish a 2022 strategic outlook presentation this Friday, January 21st.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

WPUR has initiated a solar farm project in Africa with the goal of becoming one of the largest solar farms in the world.

The solar farm project is part of an initiative to make the future of cryptocurrency and web3 sustainable by tapping into the underutilized labor markets in Africa for mining with power provided by WPUR’s solar farm(s).

WPUR is working with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) to deliver off grid charging solutions for ALYI’s EV program in Africa. WPUR’s work with ALYI was featured in an ALYI 2022 Strategic Outlook Presentation earlier this week.

ALYI’s dedicated cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) is also working with WPUR to help fund both WPUR’s work with ALYI and the development of WPUR’s planned solar farm(s).

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit  https://rvlttoken.com/.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
WaterPure International, Inc.
Sean Mathis
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256


All news about WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01/18UNDERESTIMATING THE POTENTIAL OF ALT : Alyi)
AQ
01/13WPUR Solar Farm, Electric Vehicle and Cryptocurrency Updates Coming Next Week
GL
01/13WPUR Solar Farm, Electric Vehicle and Cryptocurrency Updates Coming Next Week
GL
01/12WPUR Sustainable Power For Cryptocurrency And Web3 To Be Backed By RVLT
GL
01/12WPUR Sustainable Power For Cryptocurrency And Web3 To Be Backed By RVLT
GL
01/10WaterPure International, Inc. Plans Sustainable Power Solution For Cryptocurrency And W..
CI
01/10WPUR Envisions Sustainable Power Solution For Cryptocurrency And Web3 Future
GL
2021WPUR Aims To Put Africa On Map Of Largest Solar Farms In The World
GL
2021WPUR Aims To Put Africa On Map Of Largest Solar Farms In The World
GL
2021WaterPure International, Inc Aims to Put Africa on Map of Largest Solar Farms in the Wo..
CI
More news
Chart WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
WaterPure International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Sean Mathis Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Orr Chief Financial Officer
Randell Rex Torno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERPURE INTERNATIONAL, INC.44.71%4
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-2.57%7 133
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-18.05%4 624
GVS S.P.A.-6.82%1 950
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-0.23%1 447
ORGANO CORPORATION1.16%878