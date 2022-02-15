Black History Month: Honoring the Past, Focusing on the Future

This Black History Month, we're having conversations with leaders about ways to honor the past by looking ahead to create a better future.

I had the honor of speaking with Dr. Lindsa McIntyre, Secondary School Superintendent for Boston Public Schools, about our partnership and the role we all play in creating opportunities for underserved students.

It's a conversation of reflection, inspiration, and action.

Watch the full interview to hear what gives Dr. McIntyre hope for the future and how she honors Black History Month every day. Learn more about actions we are taking to create a brighter future through the Waters' STEM Internship Program designed to bring education, exposure, and experience to underserved youth.

Later this month, we'll hear from our new Director of DEI, Jess Lee and learn about Dorothy Phillips' trailblazing educational journey that led to her nearly thirty-year career at Waters. Stay tuned!

