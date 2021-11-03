Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 09:31:00 am
348.765 USD   -0.03%
09:15aGET EMPOWERED : Empower CDS User Question | Tip #250, PDA Resolution Differences
PU
11/02Non-GAAP (opens in new window)
PU
11/02Health Care Stocks Lean Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get Empowered: Empower CDS User Question | Tip #250, PDA Resolution Differences

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last tip-of-the-week blog for Empower™ Chromatography Data System (CDS), we learned how to create a column library (Tip #249).

In this week's tip, we will answer an Empower CDS user question.

Q: In the instrument method for my ACQUITY™ PDA, I set the resolution to 1.2nm, however, when I look at the resolution in Spectrum Review, I see 0.6nm. Why the difference?

Great question. I will show you why.

Let's get started.

Step 1

1.2nm is the lowest selectable value for Resolution in the ACQUITY PDA Instrument Method. This is the optical resolution (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The spectra tab within Spectrum Review displays a Resolution of 0.6nm. Additionally, when we look at the spectrum points tab, we see the distance between consecutive points on a spectrum is approximately 0.6nm. This is the digital resolution which in the case of the ACQUITY PDA is half of the optical resolution selected. (This PDA Detector goes up to 500nm.) (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

The photodiode array pixels are approximately 50uM wide and spaced approximately 50uM apart. The slit is 100uM wide, so the resolved spectrum bandwidth for any given point is 100uM wide, which covers 2 pixels. Therefore, the value for each pixel is the sum of its own value plus half of each of the adjacent pixels (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

In the case of the 2998 PDA Detector which goes up to 800nm, the digital resolution is 1.2nm because the slit is 50uM wide which is the width of one pixel (figure 4).

Figure 4

It's that easy!

Final Note: This can be done with either the Pro or QuickStart interface.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Tip #251: We will revisit the subject of Peak Purity in a new series using both ACQUITY PDA and ACQUITY QDa™.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on November 16, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about streamlining your Polymer Workflow using the Empower GPC Option.

Learn More and Register

JOIN US at [inform] 2022 | May 9-12, 2022 · Nashville, TN USA

Join the Waters Informatics community to discuss the latest forward-thinking digital innovations and technologies to elevate quality and improve laboratory effectiveness.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
09:15aGET EMPOWERED : Empower CDS User Question | Tip #250, PDA Resolution Differences
PU
11/02Non-GAAP (opens in new window)
PU
11/02Health Care Stocks Lean Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
11/02Waters Reports Non-GAAP Earnings Increase in Fiscal Q3, Outlines Q4, 2021 Guidance
MT
11/02WATERS CORPORATION (NYSE : WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/02WATERS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02WATERS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (WAT) WATERS CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $2.66
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (WAT) WATERS CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $659.2M
MT
11/02WATERS CORPORATION (NYSE : WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 768 M - -
Net income 2021 673 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 009 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 408 M 21 408 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 348,88 $
Average target price 348,42 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION47.36%21 408
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC36.35%250 293
DANAHER CORPORATION39.41%223 841
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.32.15%126 830
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG43.54%78 266
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION26.67%72 148