    WAT

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/21 09:27:04 am
297.155 USD   +0.30%
Get Empowered: Empower User Question | Tip #222, Using the Compare Window in Empower

04/21/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned about Durable Data (Tip #221).

In this week's tip, we will answer an Empower user question regarding aligning peaks between chromatograms where the retention times have shifted.

Q: It is not unusual to have a small amount of retention time shifts from injection to injection. How can I be sure that the peaks from chromatogram to chromatogram are the same so that I can track them with this shift in retention time?

Great question. We can solve the problem using the Compare window.

Let's get started.

Step 1

Highlight the channels of data, right click, and select 'Compare' (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The Compare window opens displaying an overlay of the chromatograms (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

Click the 'Individual Plot' tool and a stack plot is displayed (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

Click the 'Alignment Markers' tool to display the alignment markers in the chromatograms (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

Move the 'first marker to the first peak' in each chromatogram and the 'second marker to the last peak' in each chromatogram (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

Click the 'Align Chromatograms' tool to align the peaks (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 7

Click the 'Compare Main Window' tool to display the aligned chromatograms in one window (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Final Notes:

  1. If you zoom in on the baseline of the chromatograms after Step 6, the resulting view in Step 7 will remain zoomed in. This will help when looking at small impurity peaks.
  2. You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #223: We will resume our series on working with Export Methods (Part 3).

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on May 19, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about Processing Data.

Learn More and Register.

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 574 M - -
Net income 2021 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 386 M 18 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 270,50 $
Last Close Price 296,27 $
Spread / Highest target 1,26%
Spread / Average Target -8,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Silveira Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Murphy Head-Products & Technologies
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION19.74%18 386
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.56%189 576
DANAHER CORPORATION8.94%172 455
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.85%96 018
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.02%77 281
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.84%63 480
