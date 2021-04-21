Get Empowered: Empower User Question | Tip #222, Using the Compare Window in Empower

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned about Durable Data (Tip #221).

In this week's tip, we will answer an Empower user question regarding aligning peaks between chromatograms where the retention times have shifted.

Q: It is not unusual to have a small amount of retention time shifts from injection to injection. How can I be sure that the peaks from chromatogram to chromatogram are the same so that I can track them with this shift in retention time?

Great question. We can solve the problem using the Compare window.

Let's get started.

Step 1

Highlight the channels of data, right click, and select 'Compare' (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The Compare window opens displaying an overlay of the chromatograms (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

Click the 'Individual Plot' tool and a stack plot is displayed (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

Click the 'Alignment Markers' tool to display the alignment markers in the chromatograms (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

Move the 'first marker to the first peak' in each chromatogram and the 'second marker to the last peak' in each chromatogram (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

Click the 'Align Chromatograms' tool to align the peaks (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 7

Click the 'Compare Main Window' tool to display the aligned chromatograms in one window (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Final Notes:

If you zoom in on the baseline of the chromatograms after Step 6, the resulting view in Step 7 will remain zoomed in. This will help when looking at small impurity peaks. You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.

