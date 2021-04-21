Get Empowered: Empower User Question | Tip #222, Using the Compare Window in Empower

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned about Durable Data (Tip #221).
In this week's tip, we will answer an Empower user question regarding aligning peaks between chromatograms where the retention times have shifted.
Q: It is not unusual to have a small amount of retention time shifts from injection to injection. How can I be sure that the peaks from chromatogram to chromatogram are the same so that I can track them with this shift in retention time?
Great question. We can solve the problem using the Compare window.
Let's get started.
Step 1
Highlight the channels of data, right click, and select 'Compare' (figure 1).
Step 2
The Compare window opens displaying an overlay of the chromatograms (figure 2).
Step 3
Click the 'Individual Plot' tool and a stack plot is displayed (figure 3).
Step 4
Click the 'Alignment Markers' tool to display the alignment markers in the chromatograms (figure 4).
Step 5
Move the 'first marker to the first peak' in each chromatogram and the 'second marker to the last peak' in each chromatogram (figure 5).
Step 6
Click the 'Align Chromatograms' tool to align the peaks (figure 6).
Step 7
Click the 'Compare Main Window' tool to display the aligned chromatograms in one window (figure 7).
It's that easy!
Final Notes:
-
If you zoom in on the baseline of the chromatograms after Step 6, the resulting view in Step 7 will remain zoomed in. This will help when looking at small impurity peaks.
-
You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.
