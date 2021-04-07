Get Empowered: Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #220, Automate Method Validation

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we discussed Export Methods and learned how to export data as an email attachment (Tip #219).

This week, we will revisit our video blog (VLOG) series featuring Empower as an important tool to implement method lifecycle management (MLCM). In our last MLCM VLOG, we introduced how to create method validation protocols in Empower Method Validation Manager (MVM). (Episode #10 /Tip #211).

In this week's MLCM episode, our topic is: Automate Method Validation

Empower MVM automatically executes your protocols and evaluates the results against specifications to reduce validation study times and decrease data review time, all while maintaining data quality.

Let's get started with the video.

Final Note: This procedure can be followed using the QuickStart or Pro interface.

