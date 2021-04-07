Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Waters Corporation    WAT

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get Empowered: Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #220, Automate Method Validation

04/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we discussed Export Methods and learned how to export data as an email attachment (Tip #219).

This week, we will revisit our video blog (VLOG) series featuring Empower as an important tool to implement method lifecycle management (MLCM). In our last MLCM VLOG, we introduced how to create method validation protocols in Empower Method Validation Manager (MVM). (Episode #10 /Tip #211).

In this week's MLCM episode, our topic is: Automate Method Validation

Empower MVM automatically executes your protocols and evaluates the results against specifications to reduce validation study times and decrease data review time, all while maintaining data quality.

Let's get started with the video.

Final Note: This procedure can be followed using the QuickStart or Pro interface.

View other VLOG Episodes on Empower and Method Lifecycle Management

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #221: We will discuss Durable Data.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on May 19, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about Processing Data.

Learn More and Register.

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
09:16aGET EMPOWERED : Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #220, Automate Method Validati..
PU
04/06WATERS  : Fostering an Inclusive Workplace Where Diversity and Innovation Thrive
PU
04/01WATERS  : Ming Gao, Ph.D. on Enabling COVID-19 Research and Empowering Women in ..
PU
03/31GET EMPOWERED : Tip #219 | Export Methods (Part 2)
PU
03/26AVOIDING A PCR REAGENT CRUNCH : The Role of Preparative HPLC Columns
PU
03/24GET EMPOWERED : Tip #218 | Export Methods
PU
03/22WATERS  : Global Collaboration Aids in the Fight Against COVID-19
PU
03/18WATERS  : Peptide Multi-Attribute Method for BioAccord System Boosts Innovator a..
BU
03/18BIOPHARMA'S FUTURE : Next-Generation LC-MS Workflows for Peptide MAM
PU
03/17GET EMPOWERED : Tip #217 | Identifying Peaks in a Chromatogram
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 568 M - -
Net income 2021 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 919 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 756 M 18 756 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 270,14 $
Last Close Price 302,23 $
Spread / Highest target -0,74%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Silveira Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Murphy Head-Products & Technologies
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION22.15%18 756
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.64%184 587
DANAHER CORPORATION1.98%161 902
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.26%90 778
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.24%74 248
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.74%62 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ