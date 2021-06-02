Get Empowered: Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #228, Peak Purity with PDA and QDa

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned how to use the Round function in Custom Fields. (Tip #227).

This week, we will revisit our video blog (VLOG) series featuring Empower as an important tool to implement method lifecycle management (MLCM). In our last MLCM VLOG, we demonstrated how you can automate the execution of your method validation protocols and reduce risks with Method Validation Manager (Episode #11 /Tip #220).

In this week's MLCM episode, our topic is: Peak Purity with PDA and QDa

Utilize Empower, PDA, and the QDa for peak purity determination to ensure there are no co-eluding peaks to accurately identify and track peaks during robust method development.

Let's get started with the video.

Final Note: This procedure can be followed using the QuickStart or Pro interface

Next week in Empower Tip #229: We will learn how to truncate or shorten a number without rounding using the Round function in Custom Fields.

