Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get Empowered: Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #228, Peak Purity with PDA and QDa

06/02/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned how to use the Round function in Custom Fields. (Tip #227).

This week, we will revisit our video blog (VLOG) series featuring Empower as an important tool to implement method lifecycle management (MLCM). In our last MLCM VLOG, we demonstrated how you can automate the execution of your method validation protocols and reduce risks with Method Validation Manager (Episode #11 /Tip #220).

In this week's MLCM episode, our topic is: Peak Purity with PDA and QDa

Utilize Empower, PDA, and the QDa for peak purity determination to ensure there are no co-eluding peaks to accurately identify and track peaks during robust method development.

Let's get started with the video.

Final Note: This procedure can be followed using the QuickStart or Pro interface

View other VLOG Episodes on Empower and Method Lifecycle Management

More information onMethod Lifecycle Management

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #229: We will learn how to truncate or shorten a number without rounding using the Round function in Custom Fields.

Accelerate Your Method Development and Validation with Empower Chromatography System

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
01:21pGET EMPOWERED : Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #228, Peak Purity with PDA and..
PU
05/26GET EMPOWERED : Tip #227 | Custom Fields, Round Function
PU
05/25WATERS  : Unveils Research-Use-Only COVID-19 Test Kit
MT
05/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Waters Interrupted with Sale of ..
MT
05/25WATERS  : Introduces the SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) to Advance Clinical Research..
BU
05/25WATERS  : Supercharging Mass Spectrometry in the Fight Against SARS-CoV-2
PU
05/24WATERS  : Tune Into the Waters Renata Newborn Screening Podcast
PU
05/19WATERS CORPORATION  : Celebrates the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Jim Waters
BU
05/19GET EMPOWERED : Empower User Question | Tip #226, Viewing Signed Off Results
PU
05/12GET EMPOWERED : Tip #225 | Performing Glycan Analysis
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 661 M - -
Net income 2021 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 652 M 19 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 287,43 $
Last Close Price 318,50 $
Spread / Highest target -1,10%
Spread / Average Target -9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION28.73%19 652
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.03%175 687
DANAHER CORPORATION15.31%174 903
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.19%98 998
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.38%93 732
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG9.58%63 332