WATERS CORPORATION

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
Get Empowered: Tip #209 | A Year in Review

02/12/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we learned how to do in-needle auto additions (Tip #208).

In this week's tip, we are celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Empower Tip of the Week.

An enormous THANK YOU to everyone for following the blog and subscribing to the weekly email. Since its launch in early 2017, I received some great questions. So, as I did at the beginning of last year, I want to take a moment to summarize what we covered in 2020 and share a few excellent questions I received.

Let's get started.

Major topics covered in 2020:

  1. Using, Modifying and Creating Report Methods - Tips #154-164, 171
  2. Creating and Using View Filters - Tips #166-169, 172
  3. Working Remotely with Empower Software - Tip #170
  4. Method Lifecycle Management - Tips #175-179, 185, 186, 194, 198, 202
  5. Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity - Tips #180-184
  6. Using the Method Validation Manager Option in Empower - Tips #187-193, 195-197, 199

Throughout the year, we received some excellent questions. I would like to share two questions which may be of interest to all:

Question 1: I want to create a Custom Field that reports the peak area as either below a critical low value, between acceptable and low critical, acceptable, between acceptable and a high critical value or higher than the critical high value. How do I do that?

Step 1

Create a Peak Custom Field, data type enumerated. The formula contains multiple Boolean expressions linked together with commas. Each Boolean expression returns a true/false and only one Boolean expression will be true (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The 'Translation Definition Table' displays the user entered outputs depending which condition is true (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

The result (figure 3).

Figure 3

Question 2: I want to divide the slope of a reference calibration curve by the slope of the calibration curve for another analyte. I would like this to be generic so that I can use it in other projects. How is this done?

Step 1

First create a Peak Custom Field, Data Type > 'Real' to document the slope of a calibration curve. If multiple levels and/or injections are made, specify the label and injection for the 'last standard' so the final slope will be used (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 2

Create a second Peak Custom Field, Data Type >'Real' to divide the slopes using the 'CCompRef' peaks (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 3

Be sure to specify the 'CCompRef' peaks in the Processing Method (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 4

The result (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Final Note: You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.

Stay tuned in throughout 2021 as we continue to explore the possibilities with Empower, features to facilitate Method Life Cycle Management (MLCM) and using the Dissolution option in Empower, just to name a few. Please keep your suggestions coming for future tip topics and as always, I encourage you to send me your questions.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #210 - I will answer an Empower user question regarding Custom Fields.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on March 17, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about Reporting.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
