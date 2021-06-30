Get Empowered: Tip #232 | Quantitate Peaks at Different Wavelengths

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we answered another question from an Empower user and learned about setting a minimum area for group peaks (Tip #231).

This week's tip will demonstrate how to quantitate a peak at one wavelength, using a calibration curve for a different peak at another wavelength, with data collected using the PDA detector.

Let's get started.

Step 1

In either 'Alter Sample' or 'Run Samples,' click the 'Amount' tool (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

Enter the amounts for the components in the standard(s) (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

Open the Processing Method. On the 'Component' tab, select the wavelength for each of the peaks using the Channel field. The 'Curve Reference' field is used to tell Empower to quantitate Propiophenone using the curve generated for the peak listed as the Curve Reference, which in this example is 'EP' (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

Populate the 'Channel' table in the Method set with the Channels and their respective Processing Methods (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

You see the result for the standard at 257nm, the amount for the components are as entered in Step 2 (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

You see the result for the sample at 244nm and the peak in question has been quantitated based on the referenced peak in the standard (figure 6).

Figure 6

It's that easy!

Final Note: You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #233: We will learn how to assign peak names to molecular weight standards when performing GPC.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on July 14, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about ensuring Data Quality by benchmarking system performance.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources: