    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Get Empowered: Tip #232 | Quantitate Peaks at Different Wavelengths

06/30/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we answered another question from an Empower user and learned about setting a minimum area for group peaks (Tip #231).

This week's tip will demonstrate how to quantitate a peak at one wavelength, using a calibration curve for a different peak at another wavelength, with data collected using the PDA detector.

Let's get started.

Step 1

In either 'Alter Sample' or 'Run Samples,' click the 'Amount' tool (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

Enter the amounts for the components in the standard(s) (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

Open the Processing Method. On the 'Component' tab, select the wavelength for each of the peaks using the Channel field. The 'Curve Reference' field is used to tell Empower to quantitate Propiophenone using the curve generated for the peak listed as the Curve Reference, which in this example is 'EP' (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

Populate the 'Channel' table in the Method set with the Channels and their respective Processing Methods (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

You see the result for the standard at 257nm, the amount for the components are as entered in Step 2 (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

You see the result for the sample at 244nm and the peak in question has been quantitated based on the referenced peak in the standard (figure 6).

Figure 6

It's that easy!

Final Note: You can use either the Pro or QuickStart interface for this tip.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #233: We will learn how to assign peak names to molecular weight standards when performing GPC.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on July 14, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about ensuring Data Quality by benchmarking system performance.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 666 M - -
Net income 2021 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 296 M 21 296 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 345,15 $
Average target price 288,14 $
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION39.02%20 841
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.9.12%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION21.94%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.12.54%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.17%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG23.58%70 047