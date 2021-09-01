Get Empowered: Tip #241 | Empower Walk-Up Interface (Part 3)

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last Empower tip-of-the-week blog for Empower Chromatography Data System, we continued our series on Walk-Up Interface in Empower and learned how to email results (Tip #240).

In this week's tip, we will conclude this series and review the options available when configuring the Walk-Up Interface. These options allow the selection of default settings to suit the needs of the laboratory (or any environment) using this interface.

Let's get started.

Step 1

From the 'View' menu there are a variety of dropdown selections (figure 1).

Figure 1

Systems: Allows the selection of a different system for data acquisition

Allows the selection of a different system for data acquisition Instrument Status : Displays the System Status of the currently selected system

: Displays the System Status of the currently selected system Real Time Plot : Displays the Run Samples window (there is a user privilege associated with this selection)

: Displays the Run Samples window (there is a user privilege associated with this selection) Message Center : Opens the Message Center

: Opens the Message Center Options : Equivalent to clicking Options button located next to the Run Time

: Equivalent to clicking Options button located next to the Run Time Properties: Discussed in Steps 2 thru 7.

Let's look at the additional options and default settings accessible by selecting Properties:

Step 2

Passwords: Add password protection to the Properties so that users cannot change the defaults (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

Project: Select a project that users would be automatically connected to when they log in (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

System: Select a chromatographic system that users would be automatically connected to when they log in (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

Defaults: Set default values for injection volume, run time, suitability mode and shutdown method amongst others (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

Labels: Change the title of various fields, similar to changing column properties in a table (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 7

Manage Sequence Name: Add or remove sequences which could be selected when running a previously run Sample Set (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next week in Empower Tip #242: We will begin a new series on Method versioning.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on September 22, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about streamlining your Peak Purity workflow with Empower using the PDA and QDa Mass Detector.

Learn More and Register

JOIN US at [inform] 2021: October 6-7, 2021

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources: