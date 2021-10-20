Get Empowered: Tip #248 | Custom Fields

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last tip-of-the-week blog for Empower™ Chromatography Data System (CDS), we learned how to calculate peak fronting (Tip #247).

In this week's tip, we will learn how to create a column library.

Some time ago, I was asked if there is a way to create a list of columns, that when you select the column part number in either the Sample Set Method or Alter Sample, other fields such as particle size, length and so forth would be automatically populated. It can be done with Custom Fields. This example includes particle size, column length and column internal diameter. You could add additional fields such as particle type, carbon load and so forth.

Let's get started.

Step 1

The first Custom Field would be for the catalogue of columns. This is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the Column Part Numbers in the 'Translation Definition' table (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The next Custom Field is for the corresponding particle sizes. Once again, this is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Particle Size Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

The next Custom Field is for the corresponding column lengths. Once again this is a Field Type 'Sample, Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Column Length Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

The last Custom Field is for the corresponding internal diameter. Once again this is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type, 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Internal Diameter Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

View the new Custom Fields in the Sample Set (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

Click in the 'Column_PN' field and select a column part number (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 7

The remaining Custom Fields automatically populate with the corresponding values (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Final Note: This can be done with either the Pro or QuickStart interface.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next time in Empower Tip #249 - I will answer another Empower CDS user question about printing calibration curves from the Curves tab in the project window.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on November 16, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about streamlining your Polymer Workflow using the Empower GPC Option.

Learn More and Register

JOIN US at [inform] 2022 | May 9-12, 2022 · Nashville, TN USA

Join the Waters Informatics community to discuss the latest forward-thinking digital innovations and technologies to elevate quality and improve laboratory effectiveness.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources: