Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get Empowered: Tip #248 | Custom Fields

10/20/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome back to Get Empowered! In the last tip-of-the-week blog for Empower™ Chromatography Data System (CDS), we learned how to calculate peak fronting (Tip #247).

In this week's tip, we will learn how to create a column library.

Some time ago, I was asked if there is a way to create a list of columns, that when you select the column part number in either the Sample Set Method or Alter Sample, other fields such as particle size, length and so forth would be automatically populated. It can be done with Custom Fields. This example includes particle size, column length and column internal diameter. You could add additional fields such as particle type, carbon load and so forth.

Let's get started.

Step 1

The first Custom Field would be for the catalogue of columns. This is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the Column Part Numbers in the 'Translation Definition' table (figure 1).

Figure 1

Step 2

The next Custom Field is for the corresponding particle sizes. Once again, this is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Particle Size Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 2).

Figure 2

Step 3

The next Custom Field is for the corresponding column lengths. Once again this is a Field Type 'Sample, Data Type 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Column Length Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 3).

Figure 3

Step 4

The last Custom Field is for the corresponding internal diameter. Once again this is a Field Type 'Sample', Data Type, 'Enumerated'. Enter the 'Internal Diameter Values' in the Translation Definition table (figure 4).

Figure 4

Step 5

View the new Custom Fields in the Sample Set (figure 5).

Figure 5

Step 6

Click in the 'Column_PN' field and select a column part number (figure 6).

Figure 6

Step 7

The remaining Custom Fields automatically populate with the corresponding values (figure 7).

Figure 7

It's that easy!

Final Note: This can be done with either the Pro or QuickStart interface.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next time in Empower Tip #249 - I will answer another Empower CDS user question about printing calibration curves from the Curves tab in the project window.

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on November 16, 2021

Neil will answer your questions about streamlining your Polymer Workflow using the Empower GPC Option.

Learn More and Register

JOIN US at [inform] 2022 | May 9-12, 2022 · Nashville, TN USA

Join the Waters Informatics community to discuss the latest forward-thinking digital innovations and technologies to elevate quality and improve laboratory effectiveness.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
09:31aGET EMPOWERED : Tip #248 | Custom Fields
PU
10/18RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from ..
CI
10/13GET EMPOWERED : Empower CDS User Question | Tip #247, Calculating Peak Fronting
PU
10/11WATERS CORPORATION : - Waters Appoints John M. Ballbach to Board of Directors
AQ
10/07WATERS CORPORATION : Q3 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
BU
10/07WATERS : Innovating Alongside Others – Before “Open Innovation” Was a Th..
PU
10/06GET EMPOWERED : Elevating Method Lifecycle Management | Tip #246, Method's Operable Design..
PU
10/06WATERS : Appoints John M. Ballbach to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
10/06WATERS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
10/06WATERS CORPORATION : Appoints John M. Ballbach to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 765 M - -
Net income 2021 659 M - -
Net Debt 2021 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 449 M 21 449 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 349,54 $
Average target price 347,17 $
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION40.52%21 449
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.25%232 943
DANAHER CORPORATION36.93%220 224
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.32%120 050
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG37.92%75 570
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION21.77%71 683