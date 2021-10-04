Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/04 02:38:36 pm
347.6 USD   -2.28%
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
09/29GET EMPOWERED : Tip #245 | Method Versioning (Part 4)
PU
09/23WATERS : Determination of Acrylamide in Processed Foods
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STEM Internship Program: Education, Exposure, Experience

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interns in the Waters Analysis and Remote Service Lab

At Waters, it's no surprise STEM education is close to our hearts; it's what we do and a core part of who we are as a company. We are committed to investing in future talent by supporting STEM education for elementary, middle, and high school students with a special focus on supporting minorities and women.

Our ultimate goal at Waters is to ensure our company is a diverse representation of the society we live in. This will take time, investment, and a commitment to bringing opportunities to those who may not even know they exist. One of the ways we do this, is by increasing access to STEM education in a way that gives students exposure and experience throughout their educational journey.

Partnering with the community to bring STEM opportunities to an underserved population

This summer, we invited students from Boston's Jeremiah Burke High School and Team New England, a youth development program that serves students in the Boston area, to participate in a new pilot program. We saw a big opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind program combining mentoring, education, business, and science all aimed at one goal: to spark students' interest so they see all the possibilities the future holds.

Six weeks of STEM: A mix of science, business, and hard and soft skills

The program ran three days a week during a period of six weeks in July and August. This was enough time for the interns to get a view into all aspects of Waters' business, explore a wide range of scientific and business topics, and develop a variety of hard and soft skills.

Each week focused on different parts of the business. By the end of the program, the interns were exposed to ten different departments, including Scientific Operations, Manufacturing, Communications, and Service.

As the program's focus areas rotated weekly from department to department, the curriculum ranged from purely science-focused-introduction to mass spectrometry, pathology, machine operations, and much more-to "soft" skills, such as career planning and presentation skills. Regardless of the topic at hand, each day's classroom education was balanced with a mixture of activities, including office and lab tours, hands-on experiments, scavenger hunts, group discussions, ideation sessions, and more. There were a few opportunities to step out of the classroom, too, as the students were given a science-based historical tour of Cambridge and even challenged some of their new Waters colleagues to a basketball game.

Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO, in discussion with the Interns

According to junior Joshua Jean Charles, one of the highlights was "meeting a robot named Andrew." Sean Whyne-Grant, a senior, said, "Most important for me was to step outside my comfort zone, connect and network with people I would have never had an opportunity [to meet] if it was not for this internship."

Underscoring Waters leadership's commitment to creating opportunities and supporting the next generation of STEM professionals, our CEO, Dr. Udit Batra, was involved at multiple stages of the program. During the first week, Udit hosted a "Meet the CEO" session to get to know the students, answer their questions, and share his own perspective on STEM careers, life, and leadership. His presence and passion were felt by each of the students from beginning to end as each student met individually with Udit to share their experience.

Culminating a STEM curriculum

As the program culminated, the interns delivered capstone presentations to the Waters executive team, leaders from Team New England, the Burke School in Boston, and Dr. Lindsa McIntyre, Boston Public Schools Secondary School Superintendent. Many Waters mentors and educators from their school also had the opportunity to tune in virtually.

Interns with the Waters executive team at capstone presentation

The power of their presentations captured the impact of their experience, brought tears to many eyes, and elicited spontaneous hugs. Those moments were exactly why we do this. Hearing their personal stories and learnings centers each of us in our purpose and commitment to STEM education and investing early in the talent we need for the future.

A BIG thank you to Mark McAuliffe, Laura Monaghan, Brittney Chabot, Isaiah Davis, Greg Hill, and the team of 70+ Waters participants. Without each of you, none of this would have been possible. We have started something pretty special together. I can't wait to see where we go next. And to our first class of students, each of you will always have a special place in our hearts as we build this program for years to come. And always remember, there is nothing you can't do. We are rooting for every one of you and look forward to seeing you all again soon.

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
09/29GET EMPOWERED : Tip #245 | Method Versioning (Part 4)
PU
09/23WATERS : Determination of Acrylamide in Processed Foods
PU
09/22GET EMPOWERED : Tip #244 | Method Versioning (Part 3)
PU
09/20WATERS CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
09/20Waters Corporation Enters into Amendment and Restatement Agreement
CI
09/15WATERS : BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier Brings Greater Simplicity, Accuracy and Rep..
BU
09/15GET EMPOWERED : Tip #243 | Method Versioning (Part 2)
PU
09/14WATERS : Rolls Out System for Analyzing Biologics
MT
09/14WATERS : BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier Brings Greater Simplicity, Accuracy and Rep..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 766 M - -
Net income 2021 659 M - -
Net Debt 2021 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 827 M 21 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 355,70 $
Average target price 350,08 $
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION43.76%21 827
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.96%225 319
DANAHER CORPORATION36.09%215 826
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.40%120 121
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.53%72 685
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG31.30%71 717