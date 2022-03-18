Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/18 09:36:18 am EDT
330.01 USD   -0.24%
09:23aTHE WATERS DIFFERENCE : Eliminate Doubt with Chemistry Technical Services
PU
03/16WATERS : Empower Tip #269 | Calculating Amount/Concentration
PU
03/10AUTOMATING INTACT MASS DECONVOLUTION : It's About Time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Waters Difference: Eliminate Doubt with Chemistry Technical Services

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
The most personally gratifying aspect of my career has been seeing the evolution of the Chemistry Technical Service Group, from fielding basic chromatographic inquiries into becoming a valued partner in complex problem-solving with our customers. I've had the honour of managing this team over the past 22 years and I invite you to explore the many ways we can work together to improve your lab's productivity. The Waters Chemistry Technical Service team is part of a global network of specialists who can help in a broad variety of ways. From recommending products for development methods, guidance in optimizing conditions for established methods, troubleshooting any deviation from expected analytical outcomes, or navigation on the nature and characteristics of our products and their applications, we are only a phone call, email, or on-line chat session away.

Our support professionals have the keen and deep understanding of all of our products.

Success Stories Built on a Foundation of Support

Products are an essential part of any liquid chromatography (LC) method. However, an often-overlooked component to LC success is the support behind the products and methods. One of the many strengths of the Chemistry Technical Service Group is the ability to uncover ways that labs can be made more robust and reliable. We understand the kinds of challenges our customers face every day in all the various industrial areas we market to.

We have many anecdotes shared by our customers that highlight how our service group has identified issues and then delivered solutions to them.

  • In one, we were able to help a quality control (QC) lab track down and eliminate sources of microbial contamination that were causing fouling of their ACQUITY UPLC columns and leading to increases in tailing sooner than was expected. This discovery allowed them to achieve a five-fold increase in column lifetime.
  • Another circumstance involved a contract research lab's injection-to-injection reproducibility problems that we were able to identify arising from a method transfer error. Once remedied, they resumed sufficient gradient re-equilibration.
  • In yet a third situation, we were able to suggest an appropriate sample preparation technique that helps reduce the likelihood of mass spectrometry (MS) detector downtime from phospholipid build up.

We are passionate about solving your lab's challenges, from routine to research, and we love learning about the work you are doing and how we can assist you.

One of the many strengths of our team is the ability to uncover ways that labs can be made more robust and reliable.

Products are an essential part of any liquid chromatography (LC) method. However, an often-overlooked component to LC success is the support behind the products and methods.

This team's experience and expertise range from environmental testing to bio-analytical method development, drug discovery, QC release, polymer analysis and bioprocessing.

Our Experienced Team Can Get Your Lab Up and Running - and Keep You Running

Our team is made up of world-class chromatography experts whose tenure with Waters ranges from three to almost 30 years (the group average being nearly 20 years). With unrivaled knowledge of fundamental chromatographic properties, we can share many potential sources of method variability. No matter what product you may need assistance with - from our industry-defining uBondapak columns and Sep-Pak solid-phase extraction devices of the 1970's, to our most recent MaxPeak Premier Columns and advances in monoclonal antibody (mAb) biomolecule size separations and automated sample preparation workflow solutions for the most complex samples - our support professionals have the keen and deep understanding of all of our products needed to make you successful. The team's experience and expertise ranges from environmental testing to bio-analytical method development, drug discovery, quality control release, polymer analysis and bioprocessing.

Our solid connections and access to our manufacturing quality groups, our in-house application labs, our field sales and service organization, as well as with our world-wide distribution networks - allow us to quickly and efficiently explore all the possible options in investigating any problem in the use of our products and identifying potential short and long-term solutions.

AMERICAS:Chemistry_Technical_Service@Waters.com

EU: Chemistry@waters.com

Additional Resources

Blog: Building Quality into Everything We Do - From A to Z

Infographic:How product quality translates to better results

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 937 M - -
Net income 2022 691 M - -
Net Debt 2022 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 018 M 20 018 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float -
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 330,79 $
Average target price 333,09 $
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-11.22%20 018
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.24%223 859
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.47%201 300
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.25%101 634
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.46%70 174
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.13%70 136