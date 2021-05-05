Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
05/05/2021 | 06:51am EDT
Salesof $609 million grew 31% as reported and 27% in constant currency
GAAP EPS of $2.37; non-GAAP EPS of $2.29, a 99% increase from prior year
Adjusted free cash flow of $193 million, a 60% increase from prior year
Double-digit sales growth across all end markets and product categories
Broad-based growth across all geographies, led by triple-digit growth in China
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT)today announced first quarter 2021 sales of $609 million, a 31% increase as reported, compared to sales of $465 million for the first quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation benefited sales growth by approximately 4% for the quarter.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $2.37, compared to $0.86 for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $2.29, compared to $1.15 for the first quarter of 2020. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company’s website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.
On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $218 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $152 million for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $193 million versus $121 million for the first quarter of 2020.
“I remain grateful to our colleagues for their continued hard work and commitment, especially to those who are experiencing the devastating effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation. “There is much to be pleased about with our first quarter results, driven by strong growth across each of our major end markets, with pharma leading the way. Thanks to solid execution and instrument sales growing in double-digits, we saw revenue increases across every region, with China’s sales more than doubling. Our transformation plan is well underway, with commercial momentum and a strong leadership team in place, we now turn towards developing a new strategy as we work to more closely align our portfolio with higher growth areas of the market.”
Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant-currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant-currency growth rates in the tables below.
During the first quarter of 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 32% as reported and 28% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 28% as reported and 24% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 33% as reported and 29% in constant currency.
During the first quarter, recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries revenues, increased 20% as reported and 15% in constant currency, while instrument system sales increased 49% as reported and 45% in constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 44% as reported and 41% in constant currency, sales in the Americas increased 15% as reported and 14% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 13%) and sales in Europe increased 36% as reported and 25% in constant currency.
Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Outlook
The Company expects full-year 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 8% to 11%. Currency translation is expected to increase full-year sales growth by one to two percentage points. The Company also expects full-year 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $9.85 to $10.05. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.
The Company expects second quarter 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 14% to 16%. Currency translation is expected to increase second quarter sales growth by approximately three percentage points. The Company also expects second quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.15 to $2.25. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the second quarter.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 3, 2021
March 28, 2020
Net sales
$
608,545
$
464,939
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
254,147
210,644
Selling and administrative expenses
143,196
147,735
Research and development expenses
38,092
34,989
Purchased intangibles amortization
1,840
2,625
Litigation provision
-
666
Operating income
171,270
68,280
Other income (expense), net
9,359
(374
)
Interest expense, net
(6,845
)
(10,043
)
Income from operations before income taxes
173,784
57,863
Provision for income taxes
25,657
4,301
Net income
$
148,127
$
53,562
Net income per basic common share
$
2.38
$
0.86
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
62,260
62,232
Net income per diluted common share
$
2.37
$
0.86
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
62,632
62,626
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segment, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020
(In thousands)
Current
Period
Constant
Three Months Ended
Percent
Currency
Currency
April 3, 2021
March 28, 2020
Change
Impact
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENT
Waters
$
541,878
$
414,211
31
%
$
18,021
26
%
TA
66,667
50,728
31
%
1,817
28
%
Total
$
608,545
$
464,939
31
%
$
19,838
27
%
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
263,048
$
176,938
49
%
$
6,934
45
%
Service
226,523
190,756
19
%
8,724
14
%
Chemistry
118,974
97,245
22
%
4,180
18
%
Total Recurring
345,497
288,001
20
%
12,904
15
%
Total
$
608,545
$
464,939
31
%
$
19,838
27
%
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
229,542
$
159,080
44
%
$
5,097
41
%
Americas
197,357
172,176
15
%
457
14
%
Europe
181,646
133,683
36
%
14,284
25
%
Total
$
608,545
$
464,939
31
%
$
19,838
27
%
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
360,148
$
272,563
32
%
$
11,790
28
%
Industrial
183,273
143,354
28
%
5,976
24
%
Academic & Government
65,124
49,022
33
%
2,072
29
%
Total
$
608,545
$
464,939
31
%
$
19,838
27
%
NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
Total Net Sales
$
608,545
$
464,939
31
%
$
19,838
27
%
China Net Sales
102,919
47,231
118
%
4,026
109
%
Total Net Sales Excluding China
$
505,626
$
417,708
21
%
$
15,812
17
%
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant-currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant-currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Selling &
Administrative
Expenses(a)
Operating
Income
Operating
Income
Percentage
Other
Income
(Expense)
Income from
Operations
before
Income
Taxes
Provision for
Income
Taxes
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Three Months Ended April 3, 2021
GAAP
$
145,036
$
171,270
28.1%
$
9,359
$
173,784
$
25,657
$
148,127
$
2.37
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,840)
1,840
0.3%
-
1,840
414
1,426
0.02
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
(870)
870
0.1%
(9,707)
(8,837)
(2,120)
(6,717)
(0.11)
Certain income tax items (d)
-
-
-
-
-
(550)
550
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
142,326
$
173,980
28.6%
$
(348)
$
166,787
$
23,401
$
143,386
$
2.29
Three Months Ended March 28, 2020
GAAP
$
151,026
$
68,280
14.7%
$
(374)
$
57,863
$
4,301
$
53,562
$
0.86
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(2,625)
2,625
0.6%
-
2,625
522
2,103
0.03
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
(20,520)
20,520
4.4%
(309)
20,211
4,597
15,614
0.25
Litigation provision (e)
(666)
666
0.1%
-
666
160
506
0.01
Certain income tax items (d)
-
-
-
-
-
(375)
375
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
127,215
$
92,091
19.8%
$
(683)
$
81,365
$
9,205
$
72,160
$
1.15
(a)
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments.
(b)
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
(c)
Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
(d)
Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company’s normal or future income tax expense.
(e)
Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020
(In thousands and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 3, 2021
March 28, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
148,127
$
53,562
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
8,305
9,196
Depreciation and amortization
31,356
29,188
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
30,616
59,689
Net cash provided by operating activities
218,404
151,635
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization
(39,503
)
(51,130
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(76,664
)
Net change in investments
(119,501
)
(2,381
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(159,004
)
(130,175
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt
346,363
214,634
Proceeds from stock plans
16,295
11,743
Purchases of treasury shares
(173,305
)
(196,226
)
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
(578
)
2,767
Net cash provided by financing activities
188,775
32,918
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,087
)
(32
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
247,088
54,346
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
436,695
335,715
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
683,783
$
390,061
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
$
218,404
$
151,635
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization
(39,503
)
(51,130
)
Major facility renovations
14,490
20,543
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
193,391
$
121,048
(a)
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
July 3, 2021
December 31, 2021
Range
Range
Projected Sales
Projected constant-currency sales growth rate (a)
14
%
-
16
%
8
%
-
11
%
Projected currency impact
2
%
-
4
%
1
%
-
2
%
Projected sales growth rate as reported
16
%
-
20
%
9
%
-
13
%
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
Range
Range
Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.10
-
$
2.20
$
9.65
-
$
9.85
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization
$
0.04
-
$
0.04
$
0.16
-
$
0.16
Certain income tax items
$
0.01
-
$
0.01
$
0.04
-
$
0.04
Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.15
-
$
2.25
$
9.85
-
$
10.05
(a)
Constant-currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.