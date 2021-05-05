Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results 05/05/2021 | 06:51am EDT Send by mail :

GAAP EPS of $2.37; non-GAAP EPS of $2.29, a 99% increase from prior year

Adjusted free cash flow of $193 million, a 60% increase from prior year

Double-digit sales growth across all end markets and product categories

Broad-based growth across all geographies, led by triple-digit growth in China Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced first quarter 2021 sales of $609 million, a 31% increase as reported, compared to sales of $465 million for the first quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation benefited sales growth by approximately 4% for the quarter. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $2.37, compared to $0.86 for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $2.29, compared to $1.15 for the first quarter of 2020. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company’s website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section. On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $218 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $152 million for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $193 million versus $121 million for the first quarter of 2020. “I remain grateful to our colleagues for their continued hard work and commitment, especially to those who are experiencing the devastating effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation. “There is much to be pleased about with our first quarter results, driven by strong growth across each of our major end markets, with pharma leading the way. Thanks to solid execution and instrument sales growing in double-digits, we saw revenue increases across every region, with China’s sales more than doubling. Our transformation plan is well underway, with commercial momentum and a strong leadership team in place, we now turn towards developing a new strategy as we work to more closely align our portfolio with higher growth areas of the market.” Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant-currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant-currency growth rates in the tables below. During the first quarter of 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 32% as reported and 28% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 28% as reported and 24% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 33% as reported and 29% in constant currency. During the first quarter, recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries revenues, increased 20% as reported and 15% in constant currency, while instrument system sales increased 49% as reported and 45% in constant currency. Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 44% as reported and 41% in constant currency, sales in the Americas increased 15% as reported and 14% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 13%) and sales in Europe increased 36% as reported and 25% in constant currency. Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Outlook The Company expects full-year 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 8% to 11%. Currency translation is expected to increase full-year sales growth by one to two percentage points. The Company also expects full-year 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $9.85 to $10.05. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year. The Company expects second quarter 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 14% to 16%. Currency translation is expected to increase second quarter sales growth by approximately three percentage points. The Company also expects second quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.15 to $2.25. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the second quarter. Conference Call Waters Corporation will webcast its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call today, May 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, please visit www.waters.com, select “Investors” under the “About Waters” section, and click on the “Live Webcast.” A replay will be available through May 12, 2021 at midnight Eastern Time on the same website by webcast and also by phone at 866-485-4163. About Waters Corporation Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial measures, such as constant-currency growth rate, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, among others, which are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release. Cautionary Statement This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “feels”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “suggests”, “appears”, “estimates”, “projects” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including: portions of our global workforce being unable to work fully and/or effectively due to working remotely, illness, quarantines, government actions, facility closures or other reasons related to the pandemic, increased risks of cyber-attacks resulting from our temporary remote working model, disruptions in our manufacturing capabilities or to our supply chain, volatility and uncertainty in global capital markets limiting our ability to access capital, customers being unable to make timely payments for purchases and volatility in demand for our products; foreign exchange rate fluctuations potentially affecting translation of the Company’s future non-U.S. operating results; the impact on demand for the Company’s products among the Company’s various market sectors or geographies from economic, sovereign and political uncertainties, particularly regarding the effect of new or proposed tariff or trade regulations or changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing regulations; the effect on the Company’s financial results from the United Kingdom exiting the European Union; fluctuations in expenditures by the Company’s customers, in particular large pharmaceutical companies; introduction of competing products by other companies and loss of market share; pressures on prices from competitors and/or customers; regulatory, economic and competitive obstacles to new product introductions; other changes in demand for the Company’s products from the effect of mergers and acquisitions by the Company’s customers; increased regulatory burdens as the Company’s business evolves, especially with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others; shifts in taxable income in jurisdictions with different effective tax rates; the outcome of tax examinations or changes in respective country legislation affecting the Company’s effective tax rate; the effect of the adoption of new accounting standards; the ability to access capital, maintain liquidity and service the Company’s debt in volatile market conditions, particularly in the U.S., as a large portion of the Company’s cash is held and operating cash flows are generated outside the U.S.; environmental and logistical obstacles affecting the distribution of products and risks associated with lawsuits and other legal actions, particularly involving claims for infringement of patents and other intellectual property rights. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company’s future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company’s estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Net sales $ 608,545 $ 464,939 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of sales 254,147 210,644 Selling and administrative expenses 143,196 147,735 Research and development expenses 38,092 34,989 Purchased intangibles amortization 1,840 2,625 Litigation provision - 666 Operating income 171,270 68,280 Other income (expense), net 9,359 (374 ) Interest expense, net (6,845 ) (10,043 ) Income from operations before income taxes 173,784 57,863 Provision for income taxes 25,657 4,301 Net income $ 148,127 $ 53,562 Net income per basic common share $ 2.38 $ 0.86 Weighted-average number of basic common shares 62,260 62,232 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.37 $ 0.86 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 62,632 62,626 Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segment, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020 (In thousands) Current Period Constant Three Months Ended Percent Currency Currency April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Change Impact Growth Rate (a) NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENT Waters $ 541,878 $ 414,211 31 % $ 18,021 26 % TA 66,667 50,728 31 % 1,817 28 % Total $ 608,545 $ 464,939 31 % $ 19,838 27 % NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES Instruments $ 263,048 $ 176,938 49 % $ 6,934 45 % Service 226,523 190,756 19 % 8,724 14 % Chemistry 118,974 97,245 22 % 4,180 18 % Total Recurring 345,497 288,001 20 % 12,904 15 % Total $ 608,545 $ 464,939 31 % $ 19,838 27 % NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY Asia $ 229,542 $ 159,080 44 % $ 5,097 41 % Americas 197,357 172,176 15 % 457 14 % Europe 181,646 133,683 36 % 14,284 25 % Total $ 608,545 $ 464,939 31 % $ 19,838 27 % NET SALES - MARKETS Pharmaceutical $ 360,148 $ 272,563 32 % $ 11,790 28 % Industrial 183,273 143,354 28 % 5,976 24 % Academic & Government 65,124 49,022 33 % 2,072 29 % Total $ 608,545 $ 464,939 31 % $ 19,838 27 % NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA Total Net Sales $ 608,545 $ 464,939 31 % $ 19,838 27 % China Net Sales 102,919 47,231 118 % 4,026 109 % Total Net Sales Excluding China $ 505,626 $ 417,708 21 % $ 15,812 17 % (a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant-currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant-currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release. Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Selling &

Administrative

Expenses(a) Operating

Income Operating

Income

Percentage Other

Income

(Expense) Income from

Operations

before

Income

Taxes Provision for

Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

Earnings

per Share Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 GAAP $ 145,036 $ 171,270 28.1% $ 9,359 $ 173,784 $ 25,657 $ 148,127 $ 2.37 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (1,840) 1,840 0.3% - 1,840 414 1,426 0.02 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (870) 870 0.1% (9,707) (8,837) (2,120) (6,717) (0.11) Certain income tax items (d) - - - - - (550) 550 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 142,326 $ 173,980 28.6% $ (348) $ 166,787 $ 23,401 $ 143,386 $ 2.29 Three Months Ended March 28, 2020 GAAP $ 151,026 $ 68,280 14.7% $ (374) $ 57,863 $ 4,301 $ 53,562 $ 0.86 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (2,625) 2,625 0.6% - 2,625 522 2,103 0.03 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (20,520) 20,520 4.4% (309) 20,211 4,597 15,614 0.25 Litigation provision (e) (666) 666 0.1% - 666 160 506 0.01 Certain income tax items (d) - - - - - (375) 375 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 127,215 $ 92,091 19.8% $ (683) $ 81,365 $ 9,205 $ 72,160 $ 1.15 (a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (d) Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company’s normal or future income tax expense. (e) Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited) April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 809,769 $ 443,146 Accounts receivable 550,677 573,316 Inventories 327,967 304,281 Property, plant and equipment, net 513,719 494,003 Intangible assets, net 240,853 258,645 Goodwill 438,139 444,362 Other assets 330,439 322,167 Total assets $ 3,211,563 $ 2,839,920 Notes payable and debt $ 1,703,090 $ 1,356,515 Other liabilities 1,277,511 1,251,261 Total liabilities 2,980,601 2,607,776 Total stockholders' equity 230,962 232,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,211,563 $ 2,839,920 Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020 (In thousands and unaudited) Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 148,127 $ 53,562 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 8,305 9,196 Depreciation and amortization 31,356 29,188 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 30,616 59,689 Net cash provided by operating activities 218,404 151,635 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (39,503 ) (51,130 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (76,664 ) Net change in investments (119,501 ) (2,381 ) Net cash used in investing activities (159,004 ) (130,175 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 346,363 214,634 Proceeds from stock plans 16,295 11,743 Purchases of treasury shares (173,305 ) (196,226 ) Other cash flow from financing activities, net (578 ) 2,767 Net cash provided by financing activities 188,775 32,918 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,087 ) (32 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 247,088 54,346 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 436,695 335,715 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 683,783 $ 390,061 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a) Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 218,404 $ 151,635 Adjustments: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (39,503 ) (51,130 ) Major facility renovations 14,490 20,543 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 193,391 $ 121,048 (a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 3, 2021 December 31, 2021 Range Range Projected Sales Projected constant-currency sales growth rate (a) 14 % - 16 % 8 % - 11 % Projected currency impact 2 % - 4 % 1 % - 2 % Projected sales growth rate as reported 16 % - 20 % 9 % - 13 % Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share Range Range Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.10 - $ 2.20 $ 9.65 - $ 9.85 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.04 - $ 0.04 $ 0.16 - $ 0.16 Certain income tax items $ 0.01 - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 - $ 0.04 Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.15 - $ 2.25 $ 9.85 - $ 10.05 (a) Constant-currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results. These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005130/en/

