Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
08/02/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Highlights
Sales of $714 million grew 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency
Continued strong momentum as instrument sales grew 12% in constant currency, with double-digit growth across LC, MS and TA product lines
Broad-based performance across all end-markets and major geographies, led by mid-teens growth in the U.S. and 9% constant currency growth in China
Recurring revenues grew high-single-digits as strong commercial execution continued
GAAP EPS of $2.72; non-GAAP EPS of $2.75, a 6% increase from prior year
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT)today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
“Our team’s strong focus on execution continued to deliver excellent results, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, with instrument sales growing 12% and recurring revenues growing 8% in constant currency in the second quarter. The sustained commercial momentum and broad-based growth in each of our regions reflects continued strong customer demand across the attractive growth markets that we serve,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation.
Dr. Batra continued, “Our rejuvenated portfolio continues to capture growth opportunities in both large and small molecule applications, with ArcTM HPLC, ACQUITYTM Premier, and MaxPeakTM Premier columns again providing a strong contribution to growth in the quarter. Meanwhile, we are increasingly well-positioned to support the workflows of more complex molecules as they move downstream through process development and into high volume applications. With the recent release of the XevoTM G3 Q-TOF and new applications on waters_connectTM, we are continuously adding new capabilities to enhance the characterization and quantitation of biologics and novel modalities.”
Second Quarter 2022
Sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $714 million, an increase of 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, compared to sales of $682 million for the second quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.72, compared to $2.69 for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 6% to $2.75, compared to $2.60 for the second quarter of 2021. This includes a headwind of approximately 11% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation.
During the second quarter of 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 3% as reported and 8% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 10% as reported and 16% in constant currency.
During the quarter, instrument system sales increased 7% as reported and 12% in constant currency, while recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 3% as reported and 8% in constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 3% as reported and 9% in constant currency (with China sales growing 9%), sales in the Americas increased 14% as reported and 15% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 14%) and sales in Europe decreased 4% as reported and increased 7% in constant currency.
First Half 2022
Sales for the first half of 2022 were $1,405 million, an increase of 9% as reported and 13% in constant currency, compared to sales of $1,290 million for the first half of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, EPS for the first half of 2022 increased to $5.35, compared to $5.05 for the first half of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 13% to $5.55, compared to $4.89 in the first half of 2021.
For the first half of 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 10% as reported and 14% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 8% as reported and 12% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency.
For the first half of 2022, instrument system sales increased 15% as reported and 19% in constant currency, while recurring revenues increased 4% as reported and 9% in constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia for the first half of 2022 increased 7% as reported and 11% in constant currency (with China sales growing 13%), sales in the Americas increased 20% (with U.S. sales growing 21%) and sales in Europe decreased 1% as reported and increased 8% in constant currency.
Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant currency growth rates in the tables below.
A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company’s website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.
Full-Year and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance
The Company is raising its full-year 2022 guidance, and now expects constant currency sales growth in the range of 9.5% to 10.5%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately five percentage points. The Company is reaffirming the mid-point of its full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance with an updated range of $11.95 to $12.05, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 9% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.
The Company expects third quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. Currency translation is expected to decrease third quarter sales growth by approximately six percentage points. The Company expects third quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.50 to $2.60, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 10% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the third quarter.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Net sales
$
714,319
$
681,647
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
307,206
280,254
592,891
534,401
Selling and administrative expenses
161,877
158,213
319,352
301,409
Research and development expenses
44,006
44,949
84,478
83,041
Purchased intangibles amortization
1,598
1,809
3,271
3,649
Acquired in-process research and development
-
-
9,797
-
Operating income
199,632
196,422
395,102
367,692
Other income, net (a)
1,535
9,321
1,705
18,680
Interest expense, net
(8,893
)
(8,329
)
(17,838
)
(15,174
)
Income from operations before income taxes
192,274
197,414
378,969
371,198
Provision for income taxes
27,410
30,122
54,274
55,779
Net income
$
164,864
$
167,292
$
324,695
$
315,419
Net income per basic common share
$
2.74
$
2.71
$
5.38
$
5.09
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
60,206
61,685
60,399
61,979
Net income per diluted common share
$
2.72
$
2.69
$
5.35
$
5.05
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
60,510
62,157
60,744
62,435
(a) During the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company executed a settlement agreement to resolve patent infringement litigation with Bruker Corporation and Bruker Daltronik GmbH regarding their timsTOF product line. In connection with the settlement, the Company is entitled to receive $10 million in guaranteed payments, including minimum royalty payments, which was recognized within Other income, net in our consolidated statement of operations. During the six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $10 million due to an observable change in the fair value of an existing investment the Company does not have the ability to exercise significant influence over.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Three Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands)
Current
Period
Constant
Three Months Ended
Percent
Currency
Currency
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Change
Impact
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
Waters
$
635,152
$
607,324
5
%
$
(32,871
)
10
%
TA
79,167
74,323
7
%
(3,750
)
12
%
Total
$
714,319
$
681,647
5
%
$
(36,621
)
10
%
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
337,683
$
314,496
7
%
$
(15,681
)
12
%
Service
244,689
240,692
2
%
(14,640
)
8
%
Chemistry
131,947
126,459
4
%
(6,300
)
9
%
Total Recurring
376,636
367,151
3
%
(20,940
)
8
%
Total
$
714,319
$
681,647
5
%
$
(36,621
)
10
%
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
278,010
$
269,947
3
%
$
(15,887
)
9
%
Americas
257,271
224,894
14
%
(418
)
15
%
Europe
179,038
186,806
(4
%)
(20,316
)
7
%
Total
$
714,319
$
681,647
5
%
$
(36,621
)
10
%
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
437,171
$
416,705
5
%
$
(22,114
)
10
%
Industrial
208,517
202,579
3
%
(10,793
)
8
%
Academic & Government
68,631
62,363
10
%
(3,714
)
16
%
Total
$
714,319
$
681,647
5
%
$
(36,621
)
10
%
NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
Total Net Sales
$
714,319
$
681,647
5
%
$
(36,621
)
10
%
China Net Sales
138,740
127,225
9
%
(508
)
9
%
Total Net Sales Excluding China
$
575,579
$
554,422
4
%
$
(36,113
)
10
%
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands)
Current
Period
Constant
Six Months Ended
Percent
Currency
Currency
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Change
Impact
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
Waters
$
1,248,308
$
1,149,202
9
%
$
(48,727
)
13
%
TA
156,583
140,990
11
%
(5,331
)
15
%
Total
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
9
%
$
(54,058
)
13
%
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
662,905
$
577,544
15
%
$
(21,969
)
19
%
Service
484,421
467,215
4
%
(22,803
)
9
%
Chemistry
257,565
245,433
5
%
(9,286
)
9
%
Total Recurring
741,986
712,648
4
%
(32,089
)
9
%
Total
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
9
%
$
(54,058
)
13
%
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
532,344
$
499,489
7
%
$
(23,458
)
11
%
Americas
506,108
422,251
20
%
(419
)
20
%
Europe
366,439
368,452
(1
%)
(30,181
)
8
%
Total
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
9
%
$
(54,058
)
13
%
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
852,943
$
776,853
10
%
$
(33,272
)
14
%
Industrial
417,914
385,852
8
%
(14,946
)
12
%
Academic & Government
134,034
127,487
5
%
(5,840
)
10
%
Total
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
9
%
$
(54,058
)
13
%
NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
Total Net Sales
$
1,404,891
$
1,290,192
9
%
$
(54,058
)
13
%
China Net Sales
259,772
230,144
13
%
342
13
%
Total Net Sales Excluding China
$
1,145,119
$
1,060,048
8
%
$
(54,400
)
13
%
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
Three and Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
Acquired
Income from
IPR&D and
Operations
Selling &
Research &
Operating
Other
before
Provision for
Diluted
Administrative
Development
Operating
Income
Income
Income
Income
Net
Earnings
Expenses(a)
Expenses
Income
Percentage
(Expense)
Taxes
Taxes
Income
per Share
Three Months Ended July 2, 2022
GAAP
$
163,475
$
44,006
$
199,632
27.9
%
$
1,535
$
192,274
$
27,410
$
164,864
$
2.72
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,598
)
-
1,598
0.2
%
-
1,598
366
1,232
0.02
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(1,830
)
-
1,830
0.3
%
(1,818
)
12
(5
)
17
-
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(506
)
506
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
160,047
$
44,006
$
203,060
28.4
%
$
(283
)
$
193,884
$
27,265
$
166,619
$
2.75
Three Months Ended July 3, 2021
GAAP
$
160,022
$
44,949
$
196,422
28.8
%
$
9,321
$
197,414
$
30,122
$
167,292
$
2.69
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,809
)
-
1,809
0.3
%
-
1,809
411
1,398
0.02
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(614
)
-
614
0.1
%
-
614
44
570
0.01
Litigation settlement (e)
-
-
-
-
(10,083
)
(10,083
)
(1,916
)
(8,167
)
(0.13
)
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(594
)
594
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
157,599
$
44,949
$
198,845
29.2
%
$
(762
)
$
189,754
$
28,067
$
161,687
$
2.60
Six Months Ended July 2, 2022
GAAP
$
322,623
$
94,275
$
395,102
28.1
%
$
1,705
$
378,969
$
54,274
$
324,695
$
5.35
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(3,271
)
-
3,271
0.2
%
-
3,271
749
2,522
0.04
Acquired in-process research and development (c)
-
(9,797
)
9,797
0.7
%
-
9,797
2,351
7,446
0.12
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(4,205
)
-
4,205
0.3
%
(2,234
)
1,971
456
1,515
0.02
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(994
)
994
0.02
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
315,147
$
84,478
$
412,375
29.4
%
$
(529
)
$
394,008
$
56,836
$
337,172
$
5.55
Six Months Ended July 3, 2021
GAAP
$
305,058
$
83,041
$
367,692
28.5
%
$
18,680
$
371,198
$
55,779
$
315,419
$
5.05
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(3,649
)
-
3,649
0.3
%
-
3,649
825
2,824
0.05
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(1,484
)
-
1,484
0.1
%
(9,707
)
(8,223
)
(2,076
)
(6,147
)
(0.10
)
Litigation settlement (e)
-
-
-
-
(10,083
)
(10,083
)
(1,916
)
(8,167
)
(0.13
)
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,144
)
1,144
0.02
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
299,925
$
83,041
$
372,825
28.9
%
$
(1,110
)
$
356,541
$
51,468
$
305,073
$
4.89
(a)
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments.
(b)
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
(c)
Acquired in-process research and development was excluded as it relates to the cost of a licensing arrangement for charge detection mass spectrometry that the Company believes is unusual and not indicative of its normal business operations.
(d)
Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
(e)
Litigation settlement gains and provisions were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
(f)
Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company’s normal or future income tax expense.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
164,864
$
167,292
$
324,695
$
315,419
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
9,789
7,291
20,722
15,596
Depreciation and amortization
34,227
33,387
66,891
64,743
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
(151,902
)
(64,930
)
(157,370
)
(34,314
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
56,978
143,040
254,938
361,444
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization
(39,269
)
(37,386
)
(67,020
)
(76,889
)
(Investments in) proceeds from equity investments, net
(1,139
)
-
5,646
-
Payments for intellectual property licenses
-
(7,000
)
(4,897
)
(7,000
)
Net change in investments
21,739
(77,716
)
66,594
(197,217
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(18,669
)
(122,102
)
323
(281,106
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt
40,000
(100,000
)
(30,000
)
246,363
Proceeds from stock plans
18,082
28,741
30,914
45,036
Purchases of treasury shares
(151,808
)
(168,202
)
(321,944
)
(341,507
)
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
10,956
2,495
10,849
1,917
Net cash used in financing activities
(82,770
)
(236,966
)
(310,181
)
(48,191
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(16,712
)
(7,699
)
(27,417
)
(8,786
)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(61,173
)
(223,727
)
(82,337
)
23,361
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
480,070
683,783
501,234
436,695
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
418,897
$
460,056
$
418,897
$
460,056
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
$
56,978
$
143,040
$
254,938
$
361,444
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization
(39,269
)
(37,386
)
(67,020
)
(76,889
)
Tax reform payments
38,454
38,454
38,454
38,454
Litigation settlements received
-
(3,367
)
(584
)
(3,367
)
Major facility renovations
11,112
13,795
17,039
28,285
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
67,275
$
154,536
$
242,827
$
347,927
(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
Range
Range
Projected Sales
Projected constant currency sales growth rate (a)
8.0
%
-
10.0
%
9.5
%
-
10.5
%
Projected currency impact
(6.0
%)
-
(6.0
%)
(5.0
%)
-
(5.0
%)
Projected sales growth rate as reported
2.0
%
-
4.0
%
4.5
%
-
5.5
%
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
Range
Range
Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.48
-
$
2.58
$
11.71
-
$
11.81
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization
$
0.02
-
$
0.02
$
0.08
-
$
0.08
Acquired in-process research and development
$
-
$
-
$
0.12
$
0.12
Restructuring costs and certain other items
$
-
-
$
-
$
0.02
-
$
0.02
Certain income tax items
$
-
-
$
-
$
0.02
-
$
0.02
Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.50
-
$
2.60
$
11.95
-
$
12.05
(a) Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.