    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-08-01 pm EDT
365.55 USD   +0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

08/02/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Highlights

  • Sales of $714 million grew 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency
  • Continued strong momentum as instrument sales grew 12% in constant currency, with double-digit growth across LC, MS and TA product lines
  • Broad-based performance across all end-markets and major geographies, led by mid-teens growth in the U.S. and 9% constant currency growth in China
  • Recurring revenues grew high-single-digits as strong commercial execution continued
  • GAAP EPS of $2.72; non-GAAP EPS of $2.75, a 6% increase from prior year

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

“Our team’s strong focus on execution continued to deliver excellent results, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, with instrument sales growing 12% and recurring revenues growing 8% in constant currency in the second quarter. The sustained commercial momentum and broad-based growth in each of our regions reflects continued strong customer demand across the attractive growth markets that we serve,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation.

Dr. Batra continued, “Our rejuvenated portfolio continues to capture growth opportunities in both large and small molecule applications, with ArcTM HPLC, ACQUITYTM Premier, and MaxPeakTM Premier columns again providing a strong contribution to growth in the quarter. Meanwhile, we are increasingly well-positioned to support the workflows of more complex molecules as they move downstream through process development and into high volume applications. With the recent release of the XevoTM G3 Q-TOF and new applications on waters_connectTM, we are continuously adding new capabilities to enhance the characterization and quantitation of biologics and novel modalities.”

Second Quarter 2022

Sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $714 million, an increase of 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, compared to sales of $682 million for the second quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.72, compared to $2.69 for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 6% to $2.75, compared to $2.60 for the second quarter of 2021. This includes a headwind of approximately 11% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation.

During the second quarter of 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 3% as reported and 8% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 10% as reported and 16% in constant currency.

During the quarter, instrument system sales increased 7% as reported and 12% in constant currency, while recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 3% as reported and 8% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 3% as reported and 9% in constant currency (with China sales growing 9%), sales in the Americas increased 14% as reported and 15% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 14%) and sales in Europe decreased 4% as reported and increased 7% in constant currency.

First Half 2022

Sales for the first half of 2022 were $1,405 million, an increase of 9% as reported and 13% in constant currency, compared to sales of $1,290 million for the first half of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, EPS for the first half of 2022 increased to $5.35, compared to $5.05 for the first half of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 13% to $5.55, compared to $4.89 in the first half of 2021.

For the first half of 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 10% as reported and 14% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 8% as reported and 12% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency.

For the first half of 2022, instrument system sales increased 15% as reported and 19% in constant currency, while recurring revenues increased 4% as reported and 9% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia for the first half of 2022 increased 7% as reported and 11% in constant currency (with China sales growing 13%), sales in the Americas increased 20% (with U.S. sales growing 21%) and sales in Europe decreased 1% as reported and increased 8% in constant currency.

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant currency growth rates in the tables below.

A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company is raising its full-year 2022 guidance, and now expects constant currency sales growth in the range of 9.5% to 10.5%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately five percentage points. The Company is reaffirming the mid-point of its full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance with an updated range of $11.95 to $12.05, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 9% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.

The Company expects third quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. Currency translation is expected to decrease third quarter sales growth by approximately six percentage points. The Company expects third quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.50 to $2.60, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 10% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the third quarter.

Conference Call

Waters Corporation will webcast its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call today, August 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call and see the accompanying slide presentation, please visit www.waters.com, select “Investors” under the “About Waters” section, navigate to “Events & Presentations,” and click on the “Webcast.” A replay will be available through at least August 16, 2022 at midnight Eastern Time on the same website by webcast and also by phone at (800) 685-6061.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, such as constant currency growth rate, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, among others, which are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “feels”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “suggests”, “appears”, “estimates”, “projects” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including: portions of our global workforce being unable to work fully and/or effectively due to working remotely, illness, quarantines, government actions, facility closures or other reasons related to the pandemic, increased risks of cyber-attacks resulting from our temporary remote working model, disruptions in our manufacturing capabilities or to our supply chain and distribution network, volatility and uncertainty in global capital markets limiting our ability to access capital, customers being unable to make timely payments for purchases and volatility in demand for our products; foreign exchange rate fluctuations potentially affecting translation of the Company’s future non-U.S. operating results; the impact on demand for the Company’s products, including delays or disruptions to our distribution network, among the Company’s various market sectors or geographies from economic, sovereign and political uncertainties, particularly regarding the effect of new or proposed tariff or trade regulations or changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing regulations; the effect on the Company’s financial results from the United Kingdom exiting the European Union; fluctuations in expenditures by the Company’s customers, in particular large pharmaceutical companies; introduction of competing products by other companies and loss of market share; pressures on prices from competitors and/or customers; regulatory, economic and competitive obstacles to new product introductions; other changes in demand for the Company’s products from the effect of mergers and acquisitions by the Company’s customers; increased regulatory burdens as the Company’s business evolves, especially with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others; shifts in taxable income in jurisdictions with different effective tax rates; the outcome of tax examinations or changes in respective country legislation affecting the Company’s effective tax rate; the effect of the adoption of new accounting standards; the ability to access capital, maintain liquidity and service the Company’s debt in volatile market conditions, including any potential impact on the Company’s operations stemming from sustained inflation, particularly in the U.S., as a large portion of the Company’s cash is held and operating cash flows are generated outside the U.S.; environmental and logistical obstacles affecting the distribution of products and risks associated with lawsuits and other legal actions, particularly involving claims for infringement of patents and other intellectual property rights; and the impact and costs of war, in particular as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the possibility of further escalation resulting in a new geopolitical and regulatory instability. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in the sections entitled “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended April 2, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company’s future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company’s estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Arc, ACQUITY, MaxPeak, Xevo, and waters_connect are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
 
Net sales

$

714,319

 

$

681,647

 

$

1,404,891

 

$

1,290,192

 

 
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of sales

 

307,206

 

 

280,254

 

 

592,891

 

 

534,401

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

161,877

 

 

158,213

 

 

319,352

 

 

301,409

 

Research and development expenses

 

44,006

 

 

44,949

 

 

84,478

 

 

83,041

 

Purchased intangibles amortization

 

1,598

 

 

1,809

 

 

3,271

 

 

3,649

 

Acquired in-process research and development

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

9,797

 

 

-

 

 
Operating income

 

199,632

 

 

196,422

 

 

395,102

 

 

367,692

 

 
Other income, net (a)

 

1,535

 

 

9,321

 

 

1,705

 

 

18,680

 

Interest expense, net

 

(8,893

)

 

(8,329

)

 

(17,838

)

 

(15,174

)

 
Income from operations before income taxes

 

192,274

 

 

197,414

 

 

378,969

 

 

371,198

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

27,410

 

 

30,122

 

 

54,274

 

 

55,779

 

 
Net income

$

164,864

 

$

167,292

 

$

324,695

 

$

315,419

 

 
 
Net income per basic common share

$

2.74

 

$

2.71

 

$

5.38

 

$

5.09

 

 
Weighted-average number of basic common shares

 

60,206

 

 

61,685

 

 

60,399

 

 

61,979

 

 
 
Net income per diluted common share

$

2.72

 

$

2.69

 

$

5.35

 

$

5.05

 

 
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents

 

60,510

 

 

62,157

 

 

60,744

 

 

62,435

 

 

(a) During the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company executed a settlement agreement to resolve patent infringement litigation with Bruker Corporation and Bruker Daltronik GmbH regarding their timsTOF product line. In connection with the settlement, the Company is entitled to receive $10 million in guaranteed payments, including minimum royalty payments, which was recognized within Other income, net in our consolidated statement of operations. During the six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $10 million due to an observable change in the fair value of an existing investment the Company does not have the ability to exercise significant influence over.

 
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Three Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands)
 
Current
Period Constant
Three Months Ended Percent Currency Currency
July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Change Impact Growth Rate (a)
 
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
 
Waters $

635,152

$

607,324

5

%

$

(32,871

)

10

%

TA

79,167

74,323

7

%

(3,750

)

12

%

 
Total $

714,319

$

681,647

5

%

$

(36,621

)

10

%

 
 
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
 
Instruments $

337,683

$

314,496

7

%

$

(15,681

)

12

%

 
Service

244,689

240,692

2

%

(14,640

)

8

%

Chemistry

131,947

126,459

4

%

(6,300

)

9

%

Total Recurring

376,636

367,151

3

%

(20,940

)

8

%

 
Total $

714,319

$

681,647

5

%

$

(36,621

)

10

%

 
 
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
 
Asia $

278,010

$

269,947

3

%

$

(15,887

)

9

%

Americas

257,271

224,894

14

%

(418

)

15

%

Europe

179,038

186,806

(4

%)

(20,316

)

7

%

 
Total $

714,319

$

681,647

5

%

$

(36,621

)

10

%

 
 
NET SALES - MARKETS
 
Pharmaceutical $

437,171

$

416,705

5

%

$

(22,114

)

10

%

Industrial

208,517

202,579

3

%

(10,793

)

8

%

Academic & Government

68,631

62,363

10

%

(3,714

)

16

%

 
Total $

714,319

$

681,647

5

%

$

(36,621

)

10

%

 
 
NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
 
Total Net Sales $

714,319

$

681,647

5

%

$

(36,621

)

10

%

China Net Sales

138,740

127,225

9

%

(508

)

9

%

 
Total Net Sales Excluding China $

575,579

$

554,422

4

%

$

(36,113

)

10

%

 
 
 
(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
 
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands)
Current
Period Constant
Six Months Ended Percent Currency Currency
July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Change Impact Growth Rate (a)
 
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
 
Waters $

1,248,308

$

1,149,202

9

%

$

(48,727

)

13

%

TA

156,583

140,990

11

%

(5,331

)

15

%

 
Total $

1,404,891

$

1,290,192

9

%

$

(54,058

)

13

%

 
 
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
 
Instruments $

662,905

$

577,544

15

%

$

(21,969

)

19

%

 
Service

484,421

467,215

4

%

(22,803

)

9

%

Chemistry

257,565

245,433

5

%

(9,286

)

9

%

Total Recurring

741,986

712,648

4

%

(32,089

)

9

%

 
Total $

1,404,891

$

1,290,192

9

%

$

(54,058

)

13

%

 
 
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
 
Asia $

532,344

$

499,489

7

%

$

(23,458

)

11

%

Americas

506,108

422,251

20

%

(419

)

20

%

Europe

366,439

368,452

(1

%)

(30,181

)

8

%

 
Total $

1,404,891

$

1,290,192

9

%

$

(54,058

)

13

%

 
 
NET SALES - MARKETS
 
Pharmaceutical $

852,943

$

776,853

10

%

$

(33,272

)

14

%

Industrial

417,914

385,852

8

%

(14,946

)

12

%

Academic & Government

134,034

127,487

5

%

(5,840

)

10

%

 
Total $

1,404,891

$

1,290,192

9

%

$

(54,058

)

13

%

 
 
NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
 
Total Net Sales $

1,404,891

$

1,290,192

9

%

$

(54,058

)

13

%

China Net Sales

259,772

230,144

13

%

342

 

13

%

 
Total Net Sales Excluding China $

1,145,119

$

1,060,048

8

%

$

(54,400

)

13

%

 
 
 
(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
 
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
Three and Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Acquired Income from
IPR&D and Operations
Selling & Research & Operating Other before Provision for Diluted
Administrative Development Operating Income Income Income Income Net Earnings
Expenses(a) Expenses Income Percentage (Expense) Taxes Taxes Income per Share
Three Months Ended July 2, 2022
GAAP $

163,475

 

$

44,006

 

$

199,632

27.9

%

$

1,535

 

$

192,274

 

$

27,410

 

$

164,864

 

$

2.72

 

Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)

(1,598

)

-

 

1,598

0.2

%

-

 

1,598

 

366

 

1,232

 

0.02

 

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)

(1,830

)

-

 

1,830

0.3

%

(1,818

)

12

 

(5

)

17

 

-

 

Certain income tax items (f)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

(506

)

506

 

0.01

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP $

160,047

 

$

44,006

 

$

203,060

28.4

%

$

(283

)

$

193,884

 

$

27,265

 

$

166,619

 

$

2.75

 

 
Three Months Ended July 3, 2021
GAAP $

160,022

 

$

44,949

 

$

196,422

28.8

%

$

9,321

 

$

197,414

 

$

30,122

 

$

167,292

 

$

2.69

 

Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)

(1,809

)

-

 

1,809

0.3

%

-

 

1,809

 

411

 

1,398

 

0.02

 

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)

(614

)

-

 

614

0.1

%

-

 

614

 

44

 

570

 

0.01

 

Litigation settlement (e)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

(10,083

)

(10,083

)

(1,916

)

(8,167

)

(0.13

)

Certain income tax items (f)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

(594

)

594

 

0.01

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP $

157,599

 

$

44,949

 

$

198,845

29.2

%

$

(762

)

$

189,754

 

$

28,067

 

$

161,687

 

$

2.60

 

 
Six Months Ended July 2, 2022
GAAP $

322,623

 

$

94,275

 

$

395,102

28.1

%

$

1,705

 

$

378,969

 

$

54,274

 

$

324,695

 

$

5.35

 

Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)

(3,271

)

-

 

3,271

0.2

%

-

 

3,271

 

749

 

2,522

 

0.04

 

Acquired in-process research and development (c)

-

 

(9,797

)

9,797

0.7

%

-

 

9,797

 

2,351

 

7,446

 

0.12

 

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)

(4,205

)

-

 

4,205

0.3

%

(2,234

)

1,971

 

456

 

1,515

 

0.02

 

Certain income tax items (f)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

(994

)

994

 

0.02

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP $

315,147

 

$

84,478

 

$

412,375

29.4

%

$

(529

)

$

394,008

 

$

56,836

 

$

337,172

 

$

5.55

 

 
Six Months Ended July 3, 2021
GAAP $

305,058

 

$

83,041

 

$

367,692

28.5

%

$

18,680

 

$

371,198

 

$

55,779

 

$

315,419

 

$

5.05

 

Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)

(3,649

)

-

 

3,649

0.3

%

-

 

3,649

 

825

 

2,824

 

0.05

 

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)

(1,484

)

-

 

1,484

0.1

%

(9,707

)

(8,223

)

(2,076

)

(6,147

)

(0.10

)

Litigation settlement (e)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

(10,083

)

(10,083

)

(1,916

)

(8,167

)

(0.13

)

Certain income tax items (f)

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

(1,144

)

1,144

 

0.02

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP $

299,925

 

$

83,041

 

$

372,825

28.9

%

$

(1,110

)

$

356,541

 

$

51,468

 

$

305,073

 

$

4.89

 

 
(a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments.
(b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
(c) Acquired in-process research and development was excluded as it relates to the cost of a licensing arrangement for charge detection mass spectrometry that the Company believes is unusual and not indicative of its normal business operations.
(d) Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
(e) Litigation settlement gains and provisions were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
(f) Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company’s normal or future income tax expense.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands and unaudited)
 
 
 
July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021
 
Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

419,794

$

569,285

Accounts receivable

 

639,451

 

612,648

Inventories

 

409,922

 

356,095

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

545,813

 

547,913

Intangible assets, net

 

225,101

 

242,401

Goodwill

 

428,005

 

437,865

Other assets

 

372,484

 

328,725

Total assets

$

3,040,570

$

3,094,932

 
 
Notes payable and debt

$

1,484,374

$

1,513,870

Other liabilities

 

1,164,072

 

1,213,508

Total liabilities

 

2,648,446

 

2,727,378

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

392,124

 

367,554

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,040,570

$

3,094,932

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021
(In thousands and unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021
 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

164,864

 

$

167,292

 

$

324,695

 

$

315,419

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation

 

9,789

 

 

7,291

 

 

20,722

 

 

15,596

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

34,227

 

 

33,387

 

 

66,891

 

 

64,743

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

 

(151,902

)

 

(64,930

)

 

(157,370

)

 

(34,314

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

56,978

 

 

143,040

 

 

254,938

 

 

361,444

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization

 

(39,269

)

 

(37,386

)

 

(67,020

)

 

(76,889

)

(Investments in) proceeds from equity investments, net

 

(1,139

)

 

-

 

 

5,646

 

 

-

 

Payments for intellectual property licenses

 

-

 

 

(7,000

)

 

(4,897

)

 

(7,000

)

Net change in investments

 

21,739

 

 

(77,716

)

 

66,594

 

 

(197,217

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(18,669

)

 

(122,102

)

 

323

 

 

(281,106

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt

 

40,000

 

 

(100,000

)

 

(30,000

)

 

246,363

 

Proceeds from stock plans

 

18,082

 

 

28,741

 

 

30,914

 

 

45,036

 

Purchases of treasury shares

 

(151,808

)

 

(168,202

)

 

(321,944

)

 

(341,507

)

Other cash flow from financing activities, net

 

10,956

 

 

2,495

 

 

10,849

 

 

1,917

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(82,770

)

 

(236,966

)

 

(310,181

)

 

(48,191

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(16,712

)

 

(7,699

)

 

(27,417

)

 

(8,786

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(61,173

)

 

(223,727

)

 

(82,337

)

 

23,361

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

480,070

 

 

683,783

 

 

501,234

 

 

436,695

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

418,897

 

$

460,056

 

$

418,897

 

$

460,056

 

 
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
 
 
 
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP

$

56,978

 

$

143,040

 

$

254,938

 

$

361,444

 

 
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization

 

(39,269

)

 

(37,386

)

 

(67,020

)

 

(76,889

)

Tax reform payments

 

38,454

 

 

38,454

 

 

38,454

 

 

38,454

 

Litigation settlements received

 

-

 

 

(3,367

)

 

(584

)

 

(3,367

)

Major facility renovations

 

11,112

 

 

13,795

 

 

17,039

 

 

28,285

 

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP

$

67,275

 

$

154,536

 

$

242,827

 

$

347,927

 

 

(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

 
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
 
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022
Range Range
Projected Sales
 
Projected constant currency sales growth rate (a)

 

8.0

%

-

 

10.0

%

 

9.5

%

-

 

10.5

%

 

 

 
Projected currency impact

 

(6.0

%)

-

 

(6.0

%)

 

(5.0

%)

-

 

(5.0

%)

 

 

 
Projected sales growth rate as reported

 

2.0

%

-

 

4.0

%

 

4.5

%

-

 

5.5

%

 
 
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share Range Range
 
 
Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

2.48

 

-

$

2.58

 

$

11.71

 

-

$

11.81

 

Adjustments:

 

 

Purchased intangibles amortization

$

0.02

 

-

$

0.02

 

$

0.08

 

-

$

0.08

 

Acquired in-process research and development

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

Restructuring costs and certain other items

$

-

 

-

$

-

 

$

0.02

 

-

$

0.02

 

Certain income tax items

$

-

 

-

$

-

 

$

0.02

 

-

$

0.02

 

Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

2.50

 

-

$

2.60

 

$

11.95

 

-

$

12.05

 

(a) Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period.  These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.     

 
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

 


© Business Wire 2022
