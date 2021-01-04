Log in
WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
Waters Corporation : Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

01/04/2021
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference virtually on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 8:20AM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, TA Instruments, and Discovery are trademarks of Waters Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 288 M - -
Net income 2020 479 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 352 M 15 352 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,18x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 467
Free-Float 38,2%
