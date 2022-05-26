Waters Corporation Presentation at the Jefferies 2022 Global Health Care Conference

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at 4:30PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

