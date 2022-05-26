Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 03:26:31 pm EDT
318.31 USD   +3.41%
05/25WATERS CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23INSIDER SELL : Waters
MT
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Waters Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waters Corporation Presentation at the Jefferies 2022 Global Health Care Conference

05/26/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at 4:30PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
05/25WATERS CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23INSIDER SELL : Waters
MT
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Waters Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/19WATERS CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Barclays Starts Waters at Overweight With $375 Price Target
MT
05/17BofA Securities Upgrades Waters to Neutral From Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
05/05WATERS CORP /DE/ : Management ' s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/05Waters and University of Delaware Announce Official Opening of Immerse Delaware Lab
BU
05/05Waters Corporation and University of Delaware Announce Official Opening of Immerse Dela..
CI
05/05WATERS CORPORATION : SEC Filing 10Q-1
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 951 M - -
Net income 2022 711 M - -
Net Debt 2022 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 541 M 18 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 307,81 $
Average target price 340,46 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-14.80%18 541
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.75%209 146
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.92%179 203
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-38.05%79 897
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-18.32%64 383
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.24%60 217