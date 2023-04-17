Advanced search
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:30:34 2023-04-17 pm EDT
310.06 USD   +0.94%
02:54pWaters Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/04Waters Launches its Most Sensitive and Compact Clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer
BU
04/04Barclays Adjusts Waters Price Target to $350 From $385, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waters Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/17/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q1 2023 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, May 9th 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least May 23rd, 2023, at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 183 M - -
Net income 2023 744 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 129 M 18 129 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 36,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 307,17 $
Average target price 344,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Christos Ross Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-10.34%18 129
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.93%227 115
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.18%183 494
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.63%93 526
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.89%74 410
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.49%65 825
