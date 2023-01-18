Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:26 2023-01-18 pm EST
328.29 USD   -1.19%
03:06pWaters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/09Transcript : Waters Corporation Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-09-2023 04:30 PM
CI
01/09Waters : J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Udit Batra, Ph.D. President & CEO January 9, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/18/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q4 2022 financial results conference call live on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least March 1st, 2023, at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
03:06pWaters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/09Transcript : Waters Corporation Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcar..
CI
01/09Waters : J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Udit Batra, Ph.D. President & CEO J..
PU
01/09Waters Corp /de/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06SVB Securities Adjusts Waters's Price Target to $352 From $320, Keeps Market Perform Ra..
MT
01/05Waters Corporation Recognized for its Award-winning Products, Outstanding Leadership, a..
BU
2022Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to..
AQ
2022Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to..
BU
2022Waters Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Consecutive Year
BU
2022Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Waters With Hold Rating, $350 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 946 M - -
Net income 2022 707 M - -
Net Debt 2022 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 738 M 19 738 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
EV / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 332,25 $
Average target price 338,44 $
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-3.02%19 738
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.75%231 645
DANAHER CORPORATION3.58%200 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.36%92 491
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.56%65 944
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.69%60 597