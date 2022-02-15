Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waters Corporation Virtual Fireside Chat at Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference (including: Services, MedTech, Life Science Tools & HCIT)

02/15/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Amol Chaubal, SVP & Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24th at 3:30PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WATERS CORPORATION
11:05aWATERS CORPORATION VIRTUAL FIRESIDE : Services, MedTech, Life Science Tools & HCIT)
BU
09:17aBLACK HISTORY MONTH : Honoring the Past, Focusing on the Future
PU
02/09WATERS : Oligonucleotide Manufacturers Keep up with Market Demand using Our Compliance-Rea..
PU
02/09WATERS : Empower Tip #264 | UV Spectra
PU
02/07WATERS : Accelerate Complex Materials Formulation Screening with Mass Spectrometry Analysi..
PU
02/02SVB Leerink Adjusts Waters Price Target to $350 From $375, Maintains Market Perform Rat..
MT
02/02WATERS : Empower Tip #263 | UV Spectra
PU
02/01Waters Corp. Sees FX Curbing 2022 Sales Growth -- Currency Comment
DJ
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Waters Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
02/01Waters Acquires Technology Assets, Intellectual Property Rights from Megadalton Solutio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 770 M - -
Net income 2021 688 M - -
Net Debt 2021 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 413 M 19 413 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 318,05 $
Average target price 334,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Welch Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-13.64%19 413
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.13%221 136
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.48%194 123
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.75%100 576
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.89%70 181
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.86%67 260