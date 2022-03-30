Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Waters : Empower Tip #271 | Empower CDS User Question

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
From April through June, all new Empower Tips will be shared exclusively through email. Don't miss a tip! Subscribe to receive Empower Tips in your inbox every week. Subscribe now.

Welcome back! In this week's tip for Empower Chromatography Data System (CDS), we will answer an Empower CDS user question. In last week's tip, we explored the difference between Amount and Concentration. Tip #270.

Q:How can I get Empower to calculate isoelectric point (pI) when using the Maurice to do capillary isoelectric focusing (cIEF) to separate proteins by charge?

Great question. This scenario involves using two pI markers and Custom Fields to calculate pI for the peaks in between the markers. Please remember to validate all Custom Fields before using them to generate final reportable results.

Let's get started.

Step 1

The information for the markers is entered in the 'Instrument Method Editor' under the 'Markers' section (figure 1).

figure 1

Step 2

Enter the values for the makers in the 'Component Editor' on the 'Value' tab (figure 2).

figure 2

Custom Fields

Step 3

The properties of the Custom Field PI_Calc and the full equation can be seen in figures 3 and 4.

figure 3

figure 4

Step 4

The properties of the Custom Field PI_Slope can be seen in figure 5.

figure 5

Step 5

The properties of the Custom Field PI_Unknown can be seen in figure 6.

figure 6

Step 6

The properties of the Custom Field PI_Y_Intercept can be seen in figure 7.

figure 7

Step 7

The properties of the Custom Field PI_Value can be seen in figure 8.

figure 8

Processing Method and Results

Step 8

Enter the names of the markers in the Processing Method on the 'Components' tab. These names must match the ones in the Custom Fields. If you decide to create an LC Processing Method and use Retention Time rather than a CE Processing Method with Migration Time, you will need to adjust the Custom Fields accordingly (figure 9).

figure 9

Step 9

The calculated result with all fields populated can be seen in figure 10.

figure 10

It's that easy!

Final Note: This can be done with either the Pro or QuickStart interface.

Please rate this Empower Tip of the Week

Next time in Empower Tip #272- we answer another Empower user question. Don't miss this tip! Subscribe to receive Empower Tips in your inbox every week. Subscribe now

JOIN US for an Empower: Ask Me Anything Webinar on April 12, 2022
Neil will answer your questions about streamlining your workflow to support Data Integrity goals.

Learn More and Register →

JOIN US at [inform] 2022 | May 9-12, 2022 · Nashville, TN USA

Join the Waters Informatics community to discuss the latest forward-thinking digital innovations and technologies to elevate quality and improve laboratory effectiveness.

Learn More and Register

More Empower Resources:

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
