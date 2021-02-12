Log in
Waters : Integrating Sustainability into Our Strategy, Operations, and Products

02/12/2021




When Waters released our 2020 Sustainability Report in December, it represented the culmination of a multi-year effort by a cross-functional team. Starting in 2018, we brought together team members from across the Waters organization to conduct a formal assessment of our company's short- and long-term opportunities. We considered our customers' expectations, surveyed the regulatory landscape, considered external standards and frameworks, such as the Paris Agreement, and examined best practices from other companies.

Watch this short video to learn more about what sustainability means at Waters and how our 2025 Goals are accelerating progress on our sustainability journey.

Waters' commitment to sustainable thinking and practice

Our assessment led us to some encouraging findings about what we were doing well. It also led to some candid conversations about how we, as a company, wanted to improve our performance over time. We realized that we needed to expand the definition of 'sustainability' beyond our immediate environmental impact and take a more holistic view of our place in the world.

Our work led us to the five high-level sustainability goals that we first articulated in 2019, and to which we attached more concrete deliverables in 2020:

  1. Advance Our Innovation Ecosystem
  2. Reduce Our Environmental Impact
  3. Enhance Our Sustainable Supply Chain
  4. Lead by Example in Our Employee Development and Engagement
  5. Nurture Our Culture of Health, Safety, and Well-Being

These are key areas where we can most impactfully Deliver Benefit while also remaining focused on commitments to scientific innovation and customer success.

Supporting customer success and continued innovation with sustainability

As Waters completes one part of our sustainability journey, we are embarking on a much longer one. Simply put, as the world changes, Waters is changing with it - and doing our part to make the world a measurably cleaner, safer, more just place.

Some of our key sustainability initiatives include:

  • Systematically implementing measurable, sustainable practices in how we innovate, develop, and deliver our products - with a focus on delivering an end-to-end product sustainability program by 2025
  • Reducing our environmental impact and increasing our natural resource efficiency - targeting a 35% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through renewable energy use, achieving zero landfill use, and reducing water usage at our six largest manufacturing sites by 20%
  • Leading by example in our employee development and engagement - focusing on the employees we have today, and the employees we will need tomorrow, through programs and initiatives that drive diversity, inclusion, and development

Let's keep the sustainability conversation going

Watch for future updates as we work to achieve these objectives. In the meantime, please reach out by email with questions or feedback.

Disclaimer

Waters Corporation published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 290 M - -
Net income 2020 480 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 549 M 17 549 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 268,93 $
Last Close Price 282,83 $
Spread / Highest target 6,07%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Silveira Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Michael J. Berendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION14.79%17 549
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.10%195 809
DANAHER CORPORATION8.34%171 109
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.36%94 037
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.16.09%93 094
ILLUMINA, INC.21.95%65 878
