  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Waters Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WAT   US9418481035

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52:26 2023-04-04 am EDT
308.26 USD   +0.26%
09:25aWaters Launches its Most Sensitive and Compact Clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer
BU
09:21aBarclays Adjusts Waters Price Target to $350 From $385, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/28Waters Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Waters Launches its Most Sensitive and Compact Clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute IVD Mass Spectrometer

04/04/2023 | 09:25am EDT
News Summary:

  • Waters adds the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD System to its MassTrak IVD portfolio of LC-MS/MS systems, making it the most sensitive benchtop tandem quadrupole (TQ) mass spectrometer for clinical applications.i
  • Provides up to five times the sensitivity of instruments in its class,ii with lower detection limits for analyzing trace-level analytes in smaller sample volumes.
  • Its sustainable design is 45% smaller and uses 50% less nitrogen gas and electricity than comparable TQ-MS systems.iii

MSACL Conference 2023--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today unveiled its next generation Xevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer, expanding its family of MassTrak IVD LC-MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostic applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005347/en/

Waters' newest MassTrak IVD LC-MS/MS System featuring the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer (in dark grey), is up to five times more sensitive than similar commercial mass spectrometers for quantifying analytes in samples of saliva, breath, and dried blood spots. (Photo: Business Wire)

Waters' newest MassTrak IVD LC-MS/MS System featuring the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer (in dark grey), is up to five times more sensitive than similar commercial mass spectrometers for quantifying analytes in samples of saliva, breath, and dried blood spots. (Photo: Business Wire)

The powerful analytical performance of the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer is up to five times more sensitive for quantifying clinical analytes than similar commercial instruments on the market. This sensitivity enables clinical laboratories to detect and measure trace level analytes within a sample at the lowest detection levels than previously possible.iv It can extend the testing capabilities of the clinical laboratory to include lower volume samples obtained in less-invasive assays such as saliva, breath, and dried blood spots. The system also enables clinical laboratories to expand their test menu to include multiplex panels and large molecules.

“Waters’ MassTrak IVD systems gives clinical diagnostic laboratories highly precise and flexible options that ultimately enable clinicians to provide better patient care,” said Jianqing Bennett, Waters Corporation Senior Vice President of the Waters Clinical Business Unit. “Adding the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD to the MassTrak IVD family offers customers class-leading sensitivity and analytical performance. Waters is uniquely positioned to enable clinical laboratories to develop reliable test methods for difficult analytes, helping them expand their capabilities to manage emerging remote sampling techniques.”

The new MassTrak LC-MS/MS IVD system includes the ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS liquid chromatography instrument with the Xevo TQ Absolute IVD mass spectrometer. The ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS System is designed to deliver rapid and accurate sample analysis to enhance the sensitivity of any mass spectrometer and simplify the characterization of the most complex sample. The Xevo TQ Absolute IVD System provides more consistent instrument-to-instrument performance, with a user-friendly design that maximizes service uptime. Its innovative design is also 45% smaller and uses 50% less nitrogen gas and electricity than comparable tandem quadrupole-mass spectrometry (TQ-MS) systems,v making it ideal for hospital labs and independent commercial labs with both sustainability and business growth goals to meet.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

___________________
i Waters comparison of TQ Absolute IVD vs. existing Waters TQ-XS IVD and the SCIEX 6500 IVD, which are the next two most sensitive IVD-compliant tandem quadrupole products currently available for commercial sale.
ii See endnote i above
iii Based on a comparison of product specifications for the Sciex 7500, Sciex 6500, Agilent 6495C, and Thermo TSQ Altis.
iv See endnote i above
v See endnote iii above


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 182 M - -
Net income 2023 743 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 123 M 18 123 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 36,1%
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 307,46 $
Average target price 347,69 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udit Batra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amol Chaubal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Christos Ross Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-10.25%18 123
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.52%219 722
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.78%182 342
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.45%88 801
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.46%71 464
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG13.63%64 693
