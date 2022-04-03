Waters : The Future Generation of LC-MS/MS IVD Solutions

With hundreds of thousands of clinical diagnostic tests being performed every day, it's vital that laboratories have access to the best technology and innovative solutions to facilitate quick decision making and support accurate diagnosis and treatment. This week, we are proud to launch our MassTrak IVD System Solutions, unlocking the potential of science by helping clinical laboratories provide better patient care. Systems will be customizable and compliant with the new IVD regulations. Our LC-MS/MS systems can support diagnosis and treatment through accurate results and enhanced workflows without compromising compliance, flexibility, or performance.

Our MassTrak IVD solutions provide customers with a range of instrumentation, reagent kits and informatics that can be configured to support laboratory workflows ensuring regulatory compliance.

This week, we are proud to launch our MassTrak IVD system solutions unlocking the potential of science by helping clinical laboratories provide better patient care.

Flexible options that meet unique workflow requirements

Precision, accuracy, and quick turnaround times for sample analysis is a key consideration when choosing the right instrumentation.

Having access to high performing UltraPerformance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) technology as with the ACQUITY I-Class PLUS :

enables shortened analysis times

reduced solvent consumption

maximum chromatography resolution to speed up access to critical data.

Depending on workflow requirements, it's possible to configure the UPLC to support common analytical challenges whether it's by chromatographic separation or Flow-Injection-Analysis (FIA). In addition, adding a column manager allows for multiple applications to be run on the same system improving both productivity and time saving. Adding additional sample capacity with the sample organizer will mean that the LC-MS/MS system is kept running even when scientists are away from the bench. This flexible inlet configuration coupled with a full range of mass spectrometry performance enables scientists to meet the demand of multiple application needs.

Our LC-MS/MS systems can support diagnosis and treatment through accurate results and enhanced workflows without compromising compliance, flexibility, or performance.

Transforming data into better care

Compliant intuitive software that supports fast, confident decision-making in a clinical environment is critical. Scientists need to be able to provide timely accurate results while demonstrating sample traceability.Our MassLynx (IVD) Mass Spectrometry Software with TargetLynx™ XS (IVD)Application manager and MassLynx LIMS interface together provide seamless integration from the primary tube to uploading results into any laboratory data management system resulting in:

Improved data workflow

Increased speed to convert data

Elimination of transcription errors

Looking to the future

Our MassTrak IVD Solutions are built upon many years of experience partnering with clinical diagnostic customers, listening, and addressing their day-to-day analytical challenges. With a shared goal of better patient care, we're committed to helping clinical customers improve workflow efficiencies, accuracy of results and implement new diagnostic tests through LC-MS/MS IVD solutions.

Scientists need to be able to provide timely accurate results while demonstrating sample traceability.

Additional Resources:

Blog: Need to Improve Database Scoring for LC-MS Metabolomics? Try ACQUITY Premier Columns