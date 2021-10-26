Homepage Equities United States OTC Markets Waterside Capital Corporation News Summary WSCC US9418721034 WATERSIDE CAPITAL CORPORATION (WSCC) Add to my list Delayed OTC Markets - 10/26 02:15:56 pm 0.693 USD -22.99% 02:54p WATERSIDE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 10/21 WATERSIDE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 10/18 Waterside Capital Corporation announced that it has received $0.1 million in funding CI Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 8-K 10/26/2021 | 02:56pm EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 15, 2021 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS: This is notice that a special meeting of the shareholders of Waterside Capital Corporation, a Virginia corporation (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on November 15, 2021. WHAT: Special meeting of shareholders. WHEN: November 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time. WHERE: Hampton Inn Business Center, 450 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 WHY: At the special meeting, you will be asked to vote on a Plan of Conversion of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will convert from a Virginia corporation to a Nevada corporation (the "Conversion"). The Plan of Conversion is attached to this Notice as Exhibit A, and shareholders are urged to read the Plan of Conversion in its entirety. Our Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote FOR the approval of the Conversion and the Plan of Conversion. Pursuant to the Conversion, each share of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of the Company (the "Common Stock") will be converted to one share of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of the resulting Nevada corporation. The Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company as a Nevada corporation have materially the same terms and provisions as the current Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company as a Virginia corporation, until they may be amended by the Board of Directors and the shareholders of the Company following the Conversion. The Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws are attached to the Plan of Conversion. At the effective time of the Conversion (the "Effective Time"), the directors and officers of the Company immediately prior to the Effective Time will be the directors and officers of the resulting Nevada corporation until the earlier of their respective deaths, resignations or removals or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified, as the case may be. The description of the Plan of Conversion as set forth herein is qualified in its entirety to the complete Plan of Conversion as attached to this Notice as Exhibit A. The reasoning for the Conversion is to prepare the Company for the expansion of its operations in a jurisdiction (Nevada) which is better suited to a public company, and which is more attractive to future potential investors in the Company. A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the special meeting will be available for inspection by any shareholder, beginning two business days after this Notice is given and continuing through the Special Meeting, and any adjournment thereof, at the Company's principal office as set forth above. The presence in person at the Special Meeting of shareholders holding more than two thirds of the votes entitled to be cast on the Plan of Conversion is required in order for a quorum to be at the meeting, and approval of the Plan of Conversion requires the approval of each class or series of shares voting as a separate voting group at a meeting at which a quorum of the voting group exists consisting of more than two thirds of the votes entitled to be cast on the plan by that voting group. The Company currently has only one class stock outstanding (the Common Stock), and Ryan Schadel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, currently holds 69.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Stock, and Mr. Schadel is expected to vote his shares "FOR" the approval of the Conversion and the Plan of Conversion. Therefore, if Mr. Schadel is present at the Special Meeting, which the Company expects will be the case, a quorum will be present and the Conversion and the Plan of Conversion will be approved. The Company has determined that, pursuant to the Virginia Stock Corporation Act, dissenters' appraisal rights are not available to the shareholders of the Company in connection with the Conversion. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2021 (the record date set by the Board of Directors of the Company) will receive notice of, and be eligible to vote at, the Special Meeting or any adjournment, postponement or rescheduling thereof. If you have any questions regarding the Conversion or the Special Meeting, please call Ryan Schadel at (770) 561-9111. By Order of the Board of Directors, Ryan Schadel Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Dated: October 22, 2021 2 Exhibit A Plan of Conversion (Attached) PLAN OF CONVERSION OF WATERSIDE CAPITAL CORPORATION Dated as of October 7, 2021 Subject to the approval of the shareholders of Waterside Capital Corporation, a Virginia corporation (the "Company"), this Plan of Conversion (together with the exhibits hereto, the "Plan") is entered into by the Company and sets forth the terms of the conversion of the Company from a Virginia corporation to a Nevada corporation, pursuant to the provisions of the Virginia Stock Corporation Act (the "Act") and the Nevada Revised Statutes (the "NRS"). 1. The Company was formed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on July 13, 1993. 2. Article 12.2 of the Act permits the conversion of a Virginia corporation to a corporation organized under the laws of another State. 3. Chapter 78 and Chapter 92A of the NRS, including Section 92A.195 thereof, permits the conversion of a Virginia corporation into a Nevada corporation. 4. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of this Plan and in accordance with the Act and the NRS, the Company will be converted into a Nevada corporation (the "Conversion") to be named Waterside Capital Corporation (the "Corporation"). 5. This Plan shall be effective following its approval by the shareholders of the Company and the filing of Articles of Conversion, substantially in the form as attached hereto as Exhibit A with the Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Articles of Conversion, substantially in the form as attached hereto as Exhibit B, and the Articles of Incorporation for the Corporation (the "Articles of Incorporation"), substantially in the form as attached hereto as Exhibit C, with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. ARTICLE I. THE CONVERSION Section 1.01 The Conversion . At the Effective Time, the Company shall be converted into the Corporation and, for all purposes of the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of Nevada, the Conversion shall be deemed a continuation of the existence of the Company in the form of a Nevada corporation. At the Effective Time, for all purposes of the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of Nevada, all of the rights, privileges and powers of the Company, and all property, real, personal and mixed, and all debts due to the Company, as well as all other things and causes of action belonging to the Company, shall thereby become vested in the Corporation and shall be the property of the Corporation, and the title to any real property vested by deed or otherwise in the Company shall not revert or be in any way impaired by reason of any provision of the NRS; but all rights of creditors and all liens upon any property of the Company shall be preserved unimpaired, and all debts, liabilities and duties of the Company shall be deemed to be those of the Corporation, and may be enforced against the Corporation to the same extent as if said debts, liabilities and duties had originally been incurred or contracted by it in its capacity as a corporation. Section 1.02 Effective Time . The Conversion shall become effective upon the filing of Articles of Conversion with the Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Articles of Conversion and the Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada (such time of effectiveness, the "Effective Time"). The officers of the Company shall select the date and time that the Effective Time occurs. 1 Section 1.03 Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Corporation . At and after the Effective Time, the Corporation shall be governed by the Articles of Incorporation, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation shall adopt bylaws for the Corporation substantially in the form as attached hereto as Exhibit D (the "Bylaws"). Section 1.04 Directors and Officers . The initial directors of the Corporation shall be as set forth in the Articles of Incorporation, who shall be named to the initial Board of Directors of the Corporation. The initial officers of the Corporation shall be determined by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, promptly following the Conversion, in each case until their respective successors are duly elected or appointed and qualified. Section 1.05 Termination . This Plan may be terminated and the Conversion abandoned at any time prior to the Effective Time by the action of the Board of Directors of the Company. In the event of termination of this Plan and abandonment of the Conversion, this Plan shall become void and of no further force and effect without liability on the part of any party hereto or their respective officers and agents. ARTICLE II. CONVERSION; CERTIFICATES; COVENANTS Section 2.01 Conversion of Shares . (a) At the Effective Time, by virtue of the Conversion and without any action on the part of the Company or the shareholders of the Company, each share of common stock of the Company, par value $1.00, shall be converted into one share of common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock") of the Corporation (the "Conversion Rate"). (b) All warrants, options and other rights to acquire shares of common stock of the Company outstanding at the time of the Conversion shall automatically be converted to the right to receive Common Stock at the Conversion Rate, with equitable adjustments to the purchase price or conversion terms thereof, and shall thereafter constitute a right to acquire the Common Stock as set forth herein and therein. Section 2.02 Recordation of Shares . (a) Shares of Common Stock issued in connection with the Conversion shall be uncertificated unless otherwise determined by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, and the Corporation shall record such shares of Common Stock into which the common stock of the Company shall have been converted as a result of the Conversion in book-entry form in the books and records of the Corporation. (b) The shares of Common Stock issued upon the conversion of the common stock of the Company in accordance with the terms hereof shall be deemed to have been issued in full satisfaction of all rights pertaining to such shares of common stock of the Company, and shall, when issued, be duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock, as applicable. 2 Section 2.03 Covenants . (a) Subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan, the Board of Directors of the Company and the officers of the Company (each, a "Party") will use their commercially reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions and to do, or cause to be done, all things necessary or desirable to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Plan. Each Party shall execute and deliver such other documents, certificates, agreements and other writings and to take such other actions as may be necessary or appropriate in order to consummate or implement expeditiously the transactions contemplated hereunder. (b) The Parties agree to treat, for U.S. federal, state and local Tax purposes, the transactions contemplated by this Plan as governed by Section 368 of Internal Revenue NRS of 1986, as amended, and to report consistently with such treatment for all U.S. federal, state and local Tax purposes. ARTICLE III. MISCELLANEOUS Section 3.01 Governing Law . This Plan shall be governed by, enforced, and construed under and in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the laws of the State of Nevada, without giving effect to the principles of conflicts of law thereunder. Section 3.02 Entire Agreement . This Plan represent the entire agreement between the Parties relating to the subject matter thereof and supersedes all prior agreements, understandings and negotiations, written or oral, with respect to such subject matter. Section 3.03 Amendment; Waiver . At any time prior to the Effective Date, this Plan may be amended, modified, superseded, terminated or cancelled, and any of the terms, covenants, representations, warranties or conditions hereof may be waived, only by a written instrument executed by the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Company holding a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company. Section 3.04 Headings . The headings contained in this Plan are intended solely for convenience and shall not affect the rights of the Parties. ***** 3 Exhibit A Virginia Articles of Conversion (Attached) Articles of Conversion Of Waterside Capital Corporation A Virginia Corporation These Articles of Conversion (these "Articles") are being filed by Waterside Capital Corporation, a Virginia corporation (the "Corporation") pursuant to the provisions of the Virginia Stock Corporation Act (the "Act") in connection with the conversion of the Corporation from a Virginia corporation to a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Nevada (the "Conversion"). 1. The name of the converting entity is Waterside Capital Corporation, a Nevada stock corporation (the "Corporation"). 2. The original name of the Corporation was Eastern Virginia Small Business Investment Corporation. 3. The date of formation of the Corporation was July 13, 1993. 4. The Corporation was originally formed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. 5. The Corporation is converting to a converting to a corporation under the laws of the State of Nevada. The name of the converted corporation in the State of Nevada shall be Waterside Capital Corporation. 6. The Plan of Conversion pursuant to which the Conversion is being undertaken (the "Plan") is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 7. The Plan was approved and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on October 7, 2021. 8. The Plan was submitted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation to the shareholders of the Corporation in accordance with Chapter 9 of Title 13 of the Code of Virginia (the Virginia Stock Corporation Act) as was duly approved by the shareholders in the manner required by Chapter 9 of Title 13 of the Code of Virginia (the Virginia Stock Corporation Act) and the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation, at a special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation on November 15, 2021. 9. The Corporation revokes the authority of its registered agent to accept service on its behalf and appoints the clerk of the State Corporation Commission of Virginia as an agent for service of process in any proceeding based on a cause of action arising during the time it was incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. 10. The mailing address to which the clerk of the State Corporation Commission of Virginia may mail a copy of any process served on the clerk under Section 9 is: Waterside Capital Corporation, Attn: Ryan Schadel, PO Box 1571, Cumming, Georgia, 30028. 11. The Corporation commits to notify the clerk of the State Corporation Commission of Virginia in the future of any change in its mailing address after the conversion becomes effective. 1 12. The conversion is permitted by and was approved in accordance with the organic law of the Corporation as a foreign eligible entity. These Articles of Conversion of Waterside Capital Corporation have been duly executed as of the 15th day of November 2021. Waterside Capital Corporation By: Name: Ryan Schadel Title: Chief Executive Officer 2 Exhibit A Plan of Conversion (Attached) [Intentionally omitted from Exhibit] 3 Exhibit B Nevada Articles of Conversion (Attached) ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF Waterside Capital Corporation The undersigned incorporator, in order to form a corporation pursuant to the Nevada Revised Statutes (the "NRS"), Chapter 78, certifies as follows: Article I. Name . The name of the corporation is Waterside Capital Corporation (the "Corporation"). Article II. Purpose . Section 2.01 This Corporation is organized and chartered solely for the purpose of operating under the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, as amended ("SBIC Act"), and will operate in the manner and shall have the powers, responsibilities and be subject to the limitations provided by the SBIC Act and the regulations issued by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") thereunder. Section 2.02 Subject to the above, the Corporation shall have the power to do all things necessary or convenient to carry out its business and affairs and to engage in any lawful activity not required to be stated in these Articles of Incorporation, including, but not limited to, those activities and powers set forth in the NRS. Section 2.03 Subject to the above, the powers and purposes in these Articles of Incorporation shall not be deemed to exclude in any way or limit by inference any powers or purposes granted to the Corporation by the laws of the State of Nevada, now or subsequently in effect, or implied by any reasonable construction of such laws. Article III. Authorized Shares . Section 3.01 Number and Designation . The aggregate number and designation of shares which the Corporation shall have the authority to issue and the par value per share are as follows: 10,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share, and 25,000 shares of Preferred Stock, par value 1.00 per share. Section 3.02 Preemptive Rights . No holder of outstanding shares of any class shall have any preemptive right with respect to (i) any shares of any class of the Corporation, whether now or hereafter authorized, (ii) any warrants, rights or options to purchase any such shares, or (iii) any obligations convertible into or exchangeable for any such shares or into warrants, rights or options to purchase any such shares. Article IV. Preferred Shares. Section 4.01 Issuance in Series . The Board of Directors is authorized to issue the Preferred Shares from time to time in one or more series and to provide for the designation, preferences, limitations and relative rights of the shares of each series by the adoption of Articles of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation setting forth: (i) The maximum number of shares in the series and the designation of the series, which designation shall distinguish the shares thereof from the shares of any other series or class; (ii) Whether shares of the series shall have special, conditional or limited voting rights, or no right to vote, except to the extent prohibited by law; 1 (iii) Whether shares of the series are redeemable or convertible (a) at the option of the Corporation, a shareholder or another person or upon the occurrence of a designated event, (b) for cash, indebtedness, securities or other property, and (c) in a designated amount or in an amount determined in accordance with a designated formula or by reference to extrinsic data or events: (iv) Any right of holders of shares of the series to distributions, calculated in any manner, including the rate or rates of dividends, and whether dividends shall be cumulative, noncumulative or partially cumulative; (v) The amount payable upon the shares of the series in the event of voluntary or involuntary liquidation. dissolution or winding up of the affairs of the Corporation; (vi) Any preference of the shares of the series over the shares of any other series or class with respect to distributions, including dividends, and with respect to distributions upon the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the affairs of the Corporation; and (vii) Any other preferences, limitations or specified rights (including a right that no transaction of a specified nature shall be consummated while any shares of such series remain outstanding except upon the assent of all or a specified portion of such shares) now or hereafter permitted by the laws of the State of Nevada and not inconsistent with the provisions of this Section 4.01. (viii) Except as to the designations. preferences, limitations and relative rights of each series of Preferred Shares which the Board of Directors is authorized to establish, as is hereinabove set forth, all preferred Shares. regardless of series, shal1 rank in a parity as to dividends (whether or not the dividend rates or payment dates are different) and as to rights in the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the affairs of the Corporation (whether or not the redemption or liquidation prices are different). Section 4.02 Articles of Amendment. Before the issuance of any shares of a series, Articles of Amendment establishing such series shall be filed with and made effective by the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada, as required by law. Article V. Committees . Section 5.01 Executive Committee . (i) There shall be an Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, consisting of not less than five nor greater than nine Directors who shall be elected annually by the Board of Directors. The Executive Committee shall at least annually elect one (1) of its members to preside at all meetings of the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee shall hold such regular meetings as its members shall determine, and. in addition, shall meet on call of the president or of any two members of the Executive Committee. 2 (ii) The Executive Committee shall have and may exercise all of the authority of the Board of Directors in the management of the property, business and affairs of the Corporation including approving the Corporation's investments and valuing the assets of the Corporation; provided. however. that the Executive Committee shall not have the power to approve an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, a plan of merger or consolidation. a sale, lease. exchange, pledge, mortgage or other disposition of all or substantially all of the property and assets of the Corporation other than in the usual and regular course of business, the voluntary dissolution of the Corporation. the revocation of voluntary dissolution proceedings, or to take any action prohibited by express resolution of the Board of Directors. The Executive Committee shall not have the power to fill vacancies on the Board of Directors or to adopt, amend or repeal the Bylaws. Any action duly taken by the Executive Committee within the course and scope of its authority shall bind the Corporation. The Executive Committee shall report at the next regular or special meeting of the Board of Directors any significant action taken on behalf of the Board of Directors since the last regular or special meeting of the Board of Directors. (iii) The Board of Directors, by resolution adopted by a majority of Directors at the annual meeting, shall appoint all members of the Executive Committee. The Chairperson of the Board shall propose and submit his or her recommendations for appointments to the Executive Committee. The Board of Directors shall also consider any additional recommendations brought before it by motion of a Director and duly seconded by another Director. All members shall be appointed by confirmation of the Board of Directors. Members of the Executive Committee shall hold office for a one-year term or until their successors are elected by the Board of Directors, their committee is dissolved by the Board of Directors or their committee stands discharged. Any member of the Executive Committee may resign at any time by giving written notice of his or her intention to do so to the Board of Directors or may be removed, with or without cause, at any time by vote of a majority of the Board of Directors. Article VI. Registered Office and Registered Agent . The name and address of the registered agent of the Corporation in the State of Nevada is Corporate Creations Network Inc., 8275 South Eastern Avenue #200, Las Vegas, NV 89123, or such other agent and address as the Board of Directors of the Corporation shall from time to time select. Article VII. Indemnification . Section 7.01 Standard of Care . (i) Neither the Board of Directors, any Investment Advisor/manager nor any shareholder, officer or employee nor any Affiliate of any thereof shall be liable to the Corporation for any action taken or omitted to be taken by it or any other person in good faith and in a manner they reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the Corporation. and. with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful. (ii) The Board of Directors and any Investment Advisor/manager, the stockholders, officers. employees and partners of either thereof and any member of a Corporation committee or board. may consult with reputable legal counsel selected by them and shall be fully protected, and shall incur no liability to the Corporation in acting or refraining to act in good faith in reliance upon the opinion or advice of such counsel. (iii) This Section 7.01 shall not constitute a modification, limitation or waiver of 15 U.S.C.A. 314(b), or a waiver by the SBA of any of its rights pursuant to such Section 314(b). (iv) In addition to the standards of care set forth in this Section 7.01 the Bylaws may also provide for additional standards of care which must also be met. 3 Section 7.02 Indemnification . (i) The Corporation shall indemnify and hold harmless. but only to the extent of Assets Under Management, the Board of Directors, any Investment Advisor/manager, and any shareholder, officer, employee or any Affiliate of any thereof from any and all costs. expenses. damages, claims. liabilities, fines and judgments (including the reasonable cost of the defense of any claim or action and any sums which may be paid with the consent of the Corporation in settlement thereof) which may be incurred by or asserted against such person or entity, by reason of any action taken or omitted to be taken on behalf of the Corporation and in furtherance of its interests. (ii) The Corporation shall have the power, in the discretion of the Board of Directors, to agree to indemnify on the same terms as set forth in Section 7.02(i) any person who is or was serving, pursuant to a prior written request from the Corporation. as a consultant to, agent for, or representative of, the Corporation as a director, officer, employee, agent of or consultant to another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of such person's status as such. (iii) No person shall be entitled to claim any indemnity or reimbursement under Section 7.02(i) or Section 7.02(ii) in respect of any cost, expense, damage, liability, claim. fine, judgment (including any cost of the defense of any claim, action, suit, proceeding or investigation, by or before any court or administrative or legislative body or authority) that may be incurred by such person which results from the failure of such person to act in accordance with the provisions of these Articles and the applicable standard of care set forth in Section 7.01. The termination of any action. suit or proceeding by judgment, order. settlement. conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not. of itself. preclude a determination that such person acted in accordance with the applicable standard of care set forth in Section 7.01. (iv) To the extent that a person claiming indemnification under Section 7.02(i) or Section 7.02(ii) has been successful on the merits in defense of any action, suit or proceeding referred to in Section 7.02(i) or Section 7.02(ii) or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified with respect to such matter as provided in such Section. Except as provided in the foregoing sentence and as provided in Section 7.02(vii) with respect to advance payments. any indemnification under this Section 7.02 shall be paid only upon determination that the person to be indemnified has met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in Section 7.02(i). (v) A determination that a person to be indemnified under this Section 7.02 has met the applicable standard set forth in Section 7.02(i) shall be made by (a) the Board of Directors with respect to indemnification of any person other than a person claiming indemnification under Section 7.02(i), (b) a committee of the Corporation whose members are not affiliated with the Board of Directors or any Investment Advisor/Manager with respect to indemnification of any person indemnified under Section 7.02(i), or (c) at the election of the Board of Directors. independent legal counsel selected by the Board of Directors with respect to the indemnification of any person indemnified under Section 7.02 in a written opinion. 4 (vi) In making any such determination with respect to indemnification under Section 7.02(v), the Corporation, a committee of the Corporation whose members are not affiliated with the Board of Directors or any Investment Advisor/manager or independent legal counsel, as the case may be. shall be authorized to make such determination on the basis of its evaluation of the records of the Corporation or any Investment Advisor/manager to the Corporation and of the statements of the party seeking indemnification with respect to the matter in question and shall not be required to perform any independent investigation in connection with any such determination. Any party making any such determination is authorized, however, in its sole discretion, to take such other actions (including engaging counsel) as it deems advisable in making such determination. (vii) Expenses incurred by any person in respect of any such costs, expenses, damages. claims, liabilities. fines, and judgments (including any cost of the defense of any claim, action. suit, proceeding or investigation, by or before any court or administrative or legislative body or authority) may be paid by the Corporation in advance of the final disposition of any such claim or action upon receipt of any undertaking by or on behalf of such person to repay such amount unless it shall ultimately be determined as provided in Section 7.02(iv) or (v) that such person is entitled to be indemnified by the Corporation as authorized in this Section. (viii) The rights provided by this Section 7.02 shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors, administrators. successors, and assigns of each person eligible for indemnification hereunder. (ix) The rights to indemnification provided in this Section 7.02 shall be the exclusive rights of all those seeking indemnification to indemnification by the Corporation. No director, officer, employee, or agent of the Corporation shall enter into, or make any claim under, any other agreement with the Corporation (whether direct or indirect) providing for indemnification. The Board of Directors shall not enter into any agreement with any person which is an employee. officer, partner or shareholder. or an affiliate. associate or control person of any of the foregoing providing for indemnification of any such person unless such agreement provides for a determination with respect to such indemnification as provided under Section 7.02(v), clause (b) or (c). The provisions of this Section 7.02 shall not apply to indemnification of any person which is not at the expense (whether in whole or in part) of the Corporation. (x) The Corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on its own behalf, or on behalf of any person or entity, with respect to liabilities of the types described in this Section 7.02. The Corporation may purchase such insurance regardless of whether such person is acting in a capacity described in this Section 7.02 or whether the Corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such liability under the provisions of this Section 7.02. Article VIII. Consent to Removal of Officers and Directors and/or Appointment of Receiver by the Small Business Administration Section 8.01 Upon the occurrence of any of the events specified in 13 C.F.R. 107.1810(d)(l)-(6), 107.1810(f)(l)-(3), 107.1820(b) or 107.1820(c) as determined by the SBA, SBA shall have the right, and the corporation consents to, SBA's exercise of such right: (i) upon written notice, to require the corporation to replace, with individuals approved by SBA, one or more of the Corporation's officers and/or such number of members of . the Corporation's Executive Committee as is sufficient to constitute a majority of such Executive Committee; or 5 (ii) to obtain the appointment of SBA or its designee as receiver of the corporation pursuant to § 31l(c) of the SBIC Act for the purpose of continuing to operate the Corporation. Article IX. SBIC Provisions Section 9.01 Approval of Executive Committee and Officers . 