WATERSTONE FINANCIAL DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Wauwatosa, Wis. - 12/21/2023 - On December 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2024.
About Waterstone Financial, Inc:
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB (the Bank). The Bank offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. It conducts its community banking business from 14 banking offices located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin. The Bank's principal lending activity is originating one-to-four-family, multi-family residential, and commercial real estate loans for retention in its portfolio. It also offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The Bank funds its loan production primarily with retail deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Its deposit offerings include certificates of deposit, money market savings accounts, transaction deposit accounts, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts. Its investment securities portfolio is comprised of mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and more.