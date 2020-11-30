Waterstone Financial : Bank Announces Two New Community Presidents

WATERSTONE BANK

11200 W. PLANK CT. WAUWATOSA, WI 53226

Contact: Amy Kutka Community Relations Coordinator 414-459-4183 amykutka@wsbonline.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WaterStone Bank Announces Two New Community Presidents

Nash and Williams to take lead at Milwaukee and West Allis branches

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - 11/30/2020 - WaterStone Bank announced today the addition of two new community presidents at its Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave. branch and West Allis/National Ave. branch.

Demetrius Nash has been appointed as community president of WaterStone Bank's newest branch in Milwaukee (6801 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Demetrius has over 13 years of retail banking experience. He comes to WaterStone Bank from Old National Bank where he served as their AVP, Banking Center Manager in downtown Milwaukee. Prior, he served as a branch manager for BMO Harris Bank in Milwaukee. Demetrius was an honorary recipient for Milwaukee's Black Excellence Award in 2018 for his achievements in serving the community. He currently lives in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights neighborhood.

Demetrius Nash

Donna Williams has been appointed as community president of WaterStone Bank's West Allis/National Ave. branch (10296 W. National Ave). Williams comes to WaterStone Bank from BMO Harris Bank, where she most recently served as Unit Manager. She has almost 10 years of experience working in retail banking and has earned many recognition awards for her performance, including Top Performer Awards at BMO Harris Bank in 2014 and 2016. Donna is involved with several professional organizations including the Black Professionals Network, the Woman Alliance and Linkage. Williams is committed to the community and has served as a United Way Ambassador and has

experience volunteering for food drives. She currently resides in Greenfield. Donna Williams

About WaterStone Bank

WaterStone Bank, established in 1921, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis