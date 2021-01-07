Waterstone Financial : Bank to Close Branches in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WATERSTONE BANK

11200 W. PLANK CT. WAUWATOSA, WI 53226

Contact: Amy Kutka Community Relations Coordinator 414-459-4183 amykutka@wsbonline.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WaterStone Bank to Close Branches in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wauwatosa, Wis. - 1/7/2020 - WaterStone Bank announced today that all branches and offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Traditionally we have been open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to serve our customers. We have made the decision to close our offices this year in observance of this National Holiday," said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank. "In the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: "The time is always right to do what is right.""

Customers are encouraged to utilize WaterStone Bank's digital banking tools for any self-service banking needs when branches are closed.

WaterStone Bank branches will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

About WaterStone Bank

WaterStone Bank, established in 1921, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com. Follow WaterStone Bank on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

###